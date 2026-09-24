Setting up NSE was the biggest reform in the capital mkts: Raamdeo Agrawal

You can see the index itself is seeing compound annual growth of about 12 per cent, but market cap expansion has been 14 to 15 per cent. Every five years the market cap base is doubling now. I expect it to touch $10 trillion by 2032.

That was in 1995. You could buy the entire bank for less than ₹1,000 crore and you could buy 2 million shares without any problem. The first fruit of reform was HDFC Bank. Second was the software boom in the mid 1990s. We made a lot of money in Infosys. Then in 1995 Hero MotoCorp came and the real fun started with the beginning of formal research. I was hungry to read about companies. I did not know the culture of research reports. SSKI and Smith New Court were the first formal research writing broking houses in 1992-93. We saw them write about companies like HDFC Bank, Hero MotoCorp and Infosys. We were impressed. We made good money on these stocks. And the beauty is that these companies never become expensive.