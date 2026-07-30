Sheffield of the East awaits turn of fortune as industry looks ahead

Cast in iron, caught in time
For many foundry owners, the most striking thing about Howrah is how little it has changed. In the old ‘foundry gali’ — spanning Liluah, Salkia, Benaras Road, Belgachia, Dasnagar, Baltikuri, Jangalpur and Santragachi — the landscape, marked by creaking infrastructure, remains much as it was decades ago.
“Absolutely nothing has changed in the core foundry area of Howrah,” says Ravi Sehgal of Essen International, an export-oriented unit for cast iron products that primarily caters to the US market.
“The area is increasingly being taken over by residents. Foundries are moving out to locations along the highways or away from the core cluster, with many relocating to the Durgapur-Asansol belt. They have gradually scattered away from the traditional foundry hub, where some are even selling the land.”