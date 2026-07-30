Sheffield of the East awaits turn of fortune as industry looks ahead

Along a narrow, congested stretch linking the Hooghly riverfront with National Highway 6 (NH-6), factories and workshops jostle for space with residential homes, while cycle vans weave precariously between convoys of lumbering trucks. This is an industrial cluster on Benaras Road in Howrah — about 15 km from Kolkata — where the clang of metal, whirr of machinery and grind of industrial activity form the soundtrack of daily life.

At the heart of West Bengal’s foundry belt, the road, which is home to nearly 100 units, serves as a reminder of the region’s manufacturing heritage, but also of opportunities lost.

“The area is increasingly being taken over by residents. Foundries are moving out to locations along the highways or away from the core cluster, with many relocating to the Durgapur-Asansol belt. They have gradually scattered away from the traditional foundry hub, where some are even selling the land.”

“Absolutely nothing has changed in the core foundry area of Howrah,” says Ravi Sehgal of Essen International, an export-oriented unit for cast iron products that primarily caters to the US market.

For many foundry owners, the most striking thing about Howrah is how little it has changed. In the old ‘foundry gali’ — spanning Liluah, Salkia, Benaras Road, Belgachia, Dasnagar, Baltikuri, Jangalpur and Santragachi — the landscape, marked by creaking infrastructure, remains much as it was decades ago.

In 1992-93, Naresh Jalan set up a forging unit in Liluah, Howrah. But the business and political climate of the time offered little encouragement. “It pushed us to Jharkhand, which was closer to both the customer base and raw material sources. In 1996, we set foot in Jamshedpur,” Jalan recalls. Jamshedpur was part of Bihar before the creation of Jharkhand in 2000.

As Sehgal speaks, the occasional screech of grinding machinery from his unit cuts through the conversation, a reminder that manufacturing activity continues to hum through this industrial belt. But that’s about it. More than three decades after India opened up its economy, Howrah’s foundry hub has struggled to translate liberalisation into industrial renewal.

The foundry park — one of West Bengal’s largest industrial hubs, spread across more than 900 acres on Ranihati-Amta Road — is another place where some units have set up shop; others are coming up.

Backed by Mamata Banerjee, then and now in the Opposition, about 20 per cent of landowners came out against land acquisition at Singur, eventually forcing Tata Motors to relocate the Nano project. The episode reshaped Bengal’s politics, ending the Left Front’s 34-year rule. Alongside, it also extinguished a potential vendor ecosystem that many believe could have powered the growth of the state’s foundry and forging industry.

Jalan took a shot at expanding in West Bengal when he planned to set up an ancillary unit for the Nano car project in Singur. In 2006, it was among nearly 60 ancillary units that had lined up to supply components for Tata Motors’ ambitious small car project. The fate of that venture, however, is now part of Bengal’s industrial folklore.

Today, Jalan’s Ramkrishna Forgings is the country’s second-largest forging company, supplying forged, machined and fabricated products to diverse sectors ranging from automotive to oil and gas. But its principal manufacturing base lies in Jharkhand, not West Bengal.

However, while liberalisation dismantled many of the old controls, Howrah remained trapped by older constraints, burdened by trade unionism and years of capital flight.

“After 1991, the government freed our hands,” says 75-year-old Dinesh Seksaria, who runs two foundry units – Govind Steel and Dinesh Brothers. “Raw materials became freely available and we could import machines from anywhere in the world.”

Entrepreneurs say politics has repeatedly trumped economics in Bengal — a reason why, despite 35 years of liberalisation, the ‘Sheffield of the East’ has struggled to fully capitalise on the opportunities that led to industrial clusters in other parts of the country.

If the United Front years, beginning in 1967, were marked by the Naxalite movement and political unrest, the Congress regime of Siddhartha Shankar Ray that followed focused on suppressing it.

The long Left Front era, which began in 1977, brought political stability but also a period of aggressive trade unionism that many businessmen blame for driving investment out of the state through the 1970s, ’80s, and later.

“The decay in Bengal began with the United Front government in 1967. Then came the Communist regime in 1977, which changed everything in Bengal,” Seksaria says.