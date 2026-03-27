Thala of medtech: Trivitron Group's GSK Velu on his life journey, mission

Recognising his potential, IMI offered him a partnership in 1990 through allied healthcare. Around the same time, Chiron Diagnostics, a global client, recruited him as regional head in 1992. He spent five years with the US multinational, including a stint in Southeast Asia and two years in China, setting up a factory in Shanghai. “All my understanding about planning, execution, manufacturing, and scaling came from this tenure,” he says. It was during this period, in 1996, that he met his wife, Subha, who is now on the board of Trivitron. They have two daughters: Kavya, who is part of Neuberg’s management team, and Manya, a student in Pennsylvania.