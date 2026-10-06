'The 1991 reforms were brought in reluctantly; there was distrust of biz'

Muktesh Pant was working with Hindustan Lever from 1976 to 1990. In 1991, he was working on the launch of iconic US cola brand Pepsi, which had been allowed to enter the country only as a joint venture and with a branding that reflected it – so Indian consumers got their first taste of it as Lehar Pepsi. Soon after, he joined Reebok and was tasked with setting up its India business, a time-consuming task that took some doing as it involved countering policy dogmas of the time to convince decision-makers that better shoes and sports gear will make Indians healthier, better at global sporting events and make the country a potential hub for global footwear production. Subsequently, he worked in the US and China with Yum Foods. In a virtual interview from Washington, DC, Pant tells Vikram Gopal that India has done well to liberalise, but a lot remains to be done. Edited excerpts: