Want to become a regional corporate giant: Milky Mist's T Sathish Kumar

Since this is a paneer festival, I am expecting more of it and am not disappointed. I realise that never have I given paneer as much attention it deserves and never have I known how much can be done with it. The table is soon loaded: Tandoori paneer kebab, nallampatti paneer, kadhai paneer masala, and the highlight — paneer vazhai ilai parotta, paneer cooked with masala and wrapped in a banana leaf.

I bring up a recent viral video of his, which followed him on a hunt for a lost African parrot. Kumar says he was so worried for the parrot that he could barely eat for two days. He had posters put up across the village, and searched for it in the trees. It was found after two days in a nearby temple. The video of him calling out its name, “Nelson!”, instantly went viral. “It is a very special pet for me. When I called, it flew down from the tree,” he says.