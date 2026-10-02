Want to become a regional corporate giant: Milky Mist's T Sathish Kumar

The company has already installed 41 megawatt of open-land solar power. A 24 peak Kilowatt-hour BESS is installed to store this power.
Kumar swears by the power of renewable energy. He also likes to be close to nature, which is quite evident by now. Recently, he went on a five-hour trek to Valparai in the Western Ghats.
The IPO has changed some things for him. For instance, for the last 25 years, he has been living in a 2,000-square-foot house. Now, he is building a 20,000-sq-ft eco-friendly farmhouse in nearby Chithode. The entire family is engaged in the Milky Mist business: His wife, Anita, is executive director, and both their sons, Shanjay and Nitin, also work with the company.