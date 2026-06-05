The director and the stage: Bruce Guthrie revives NCPA's theatre legacy

Our meeting place for lunch, though still within the NCPA enclave, has more than sandwiches. Guthrie is a regular at Waarsa, the relatively new restaurant by Aditya Birla Group’s dining arm serving homestyle Awadhi. It’s only “a short commute” from his residence on the same campus. I arrive 10 minutes early and find him already seated, nursing sparkling water and lime, intently plugged in. It is a song from the cult classic Chess, featuring music by ABBA members, which, he informs, he will soon revive at the UK’s Royal Academy of Music. Guthrie looks quite at home in Mumbai, but this piece of sharing momentarily reminds me that he is, in his own words, “a white guy”.