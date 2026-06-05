The director and the stage: Bruce Guthrie revives NCPA's theatre legacy

It’s easy to see why the Scotsman struck Suntook as right for this multi-pronged job. Guthrie’s early career reviews included such pull quotes as “one to watch” and “the new Sam Mendes”. The National Theatre (UK) alumnus inherited wisdom on how to read and interpret texts from the British stalwarts he has assisted, including Mendes, Deborah Warner, and Howard Davies. He actively directed for New York and Singapore venues, too. So it was within his ken to direct Indian actors in well-known English plays, of the kind regularly performed on the West End, for the enjoyment of audiences here.

Just the week before our meeting, he had directed Death and the Maiden, set in (though the play never explicitly says it) post-dictatorship Chile. There are plans to take the three-character drama, starring Ira Dubey, Neil Bhoopalam and Vivek Gomber, to other Indian cities. Rehearsals for it had featured a relatively new phenomenon for the stage arts — an intimacy coordinator. Guthrie brought in Emilia Cadenasso, a Chil­e­an herself, to help the actors depict torture and its after-effects, without actually fee­ling the full weight of it – “be­c­a­use acting is like a ma­gic trick. You don’t have to saw a person in half; you just have to appear to do it,” he says.