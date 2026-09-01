We are all children of liberalisation: Alphaniti Fintech co-founder UR Bhat

At the same time, we launched an equity fund called Ind Ratna. Distribution was simple, there were no independent distributors or wealth managers. We sold the schemes through Indian Bank’s branch network and raised roughly ₹150-200 crore, which was a substantial amount those days. Later, we launched another scheme called Ind Jyothi. The idea was to combine fixed-income investments with equities. We believed that if around 80 per cent of the corpus was invested in fixed-income securities and the remaining 20 per cent in equities, similar to those held by Ind Ratna, we could comfortably generate a return of 12.75 per cent. So we guaranteed it.