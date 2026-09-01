We are all children of liberalisation: Alphaniti Fintech co-founder UR Bhat

That was when Jardine Fleming approached me. It was among the first foreign institutional investors (FIIs) to enter India. I joined in 1994 and spent time in Hong Kong studying how global asset management businesses operated. By 1995, we were managing about a billion dollars invested in India, making us the largest FII in the country at the time. I stayed with Jardine Fleming for nearly a decade. During that period, the firm went through a series of ownership changes and eventually became part of JP Morgan. The philosophy there was straightforward: If a business could not become one of the top three players in its category, it was better to exit. JP Morgan eventually sold its domestic MF operations and focused on its larger international investment business.