West Asia conflict impact: A peek into the biggest losers on bourses

The war has triggered a selloff in the Indian equity market as investors reprice assets, given the potential loss in business for Indian companies, production losses due to disruption in energy prices, and loss in profits and income from higher energy prices. The benchmark Nifty 50 is down 7.4 per cent since the start of the war, while many sectoral indices have seen bigger cuts. The realty index has been hit the most, with Nifty Realty down 11.3 per cent, as investors worry about the demand for new homes in an environment of rising energy prices and growing economic uncertainty. The Nifty Bank is also down 11.3 per cent since the start of the war, as the market fears a tightening of financial conditions and an incremental rise in bad loans due to a disruption in energy supplies. Among the lenders, public sector banks (PSBs) have been hit the most given their higher exposure to corporate and business loans. In manufacturing, automakers have been hit the hardest with Nifty Auto down 11 per cent as higher fuel prices are likely to dampen demand for new vehicles. The Oil & Gas sector index is down 10.7 per cent led by public sector oil marketing companies (OMCs). In contrast, investors expect only a minor downside for companies in IT Services, pharma, and health-care sectors from the conflict in West Asia.