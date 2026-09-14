Wholesale changes have not happened in civil services: M Veerappa Moily

I had suggested that it should not be ornamental; there should be a set agenda and no delays. It should be wound up if it is not serving the purpose, but otherwise there are so many inter-state issues that can be resolved with concrete discussions. These days, discussions are only confined to water-sharing disputes. Sometimes no decision is arrived at even on that. I think it has to be restructured as a concrete body that can deliver what it decides. It is just ornamental now.