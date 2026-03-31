In pursuit of profit, India Inc slows R&D as innovation takes back seat

Indian companies spend a fraction of what their global peers invest in R&D, raising questions about their ability to stay at the top of the technological curve. American technology companies such as Alphabet and Microsoft spend more than 10 per cent of their revenues on R&D. Alphabet, the parent firm of Google, YouTube and other companies, last year spent around $61 billion on R&D, equivalent to 15 per cent of its revenue. Microsoft spent around $32.5 billion, which was equivalent to 12 per cent of its revenues last year, according to data in its annual report.