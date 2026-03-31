India's best unlisted companies: MNC subsidiaries among best-managed firms

8. The revenue figures of trading companies, gems & jewellery makers, edible oil refiners and technology products resellers have been adjusted to reflect value addition. These industries are characterised by lower value addition — the difference between value of raw material purchases and sale of final products — compared with manufacturing companies in sectors such as automobiles, textiles, chemicals, consumer goods, capital goods and metals. These companies also have much lower investment in plant and equipment. Putting them in the same list (without revenue adjustment) would go against manufacturing companies.