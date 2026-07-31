Odisha, Goa, Jharkhand top NITI Aayog's Fiscal Health Index for FY24

Overall, higher-ranked states display stronger fiscal discipline and resource mobilisation. Lower-ranked states exhibit higher non-developmental expenditure and less sustainable fiscal patterns, the 2026 index said. Among Northeast and Himalayan states, Arunachal Pradesh topped the index, followed by Uttarakhand, Tripura, Meghalaya, Assam and Mizoram.

The report noted that states now account for nearly a third of India’s total government debt. Because national fiscal sustainability hinges on state-level finances, systematically monitoring state balance sheets is essential for broader macroeconomic stability. It urged states to adhere to fiscal deficit norms under the Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management Act through disciplined expenditure management, broadening the goods and services tax base, and enhancing their own tax capacity. The FHI assesses states on expenditure quality, revenue mobilisation, fiscal prudence, debt index, and debt sustainability.