Antim to Aman: Full list of Indian wrestlers qualified for Asian Games 2026

India's wrestling contingent for the Asian Games 2026 has taken shape after a series of national trials held over the weekend, with several established stars securing their places alongside a number of emerging talents.

Olympic bronze medallist Aman Sehrawat and former world U20 champion Antim Panghal headlined the selections after winning their respective categories.

The trials, conducted across all 18 Olympic weight divisions in men's freestyle, women's wrestling and Greco-Roman, witnessed intense competition as wrestlers battled for a place in the Indian squad for the continental showpiece in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan.

Several Asian Games medallists retained their spots, while a few fresh faces earned breakthrough selections.

When and where were the trials held? The selection trials for the Asian Games 2026 were conducted across two venues over the weekend. Women's wrestling trials took place on Saturday at the Indira Gandhi Stadium in New Delhi, while the men's freestyle trials were held on Sunday at the Regional Centre in Lucknow. Wrestlers competed in all 18 Olympic weight categories, with six divisions each in women's wrestling, men's freestyle and Greco-Roman. The trials served as the final selection event for the Indian team that will compete at the Asian Games scheduled from September 19 to October 4 in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan.

Major names in action Some of India's biggest wrestling stars were in action during the trials. Olympic bronze medallist Aman Sehrawat dominated the men's 57kg category and defeated Rahul Deswal in the final to seal his berth. In women's wrestling, Antim Panghal overcame Meenakshi Goyat in the 53kg final to secure selection. Former world championships medallist Deepak Punia also impressed, moving up to the 97kg category and pinning Jonty Gujjar in the final. Greco-Roman stalwart Sunil Kumar, an Asian Games bronze medallist and former Asian champion, secured the 87kg spot after defeating Rohit Bura. Big misses and notable absentees The trials also produced a few notable disappointments. Vinesh Phogat's comeback bid ended in frustration after she was beaten by Meenakshi Goyat in the women's 53kg semi-finals, ending her hopes of making the Asian Games squad.

ALSO READ: Satwik-Chirag Singapore Open win boosts India's Asian Games 2026 hopes Meenakshi, however, could not complete the job as she lost to Antim Panghal in the final. Several experienced wrestlers also missed out on selection after failing to progress through their respective categories, underlining the growing competition within Indian wrestling ahead of the continental event. New faces rise to the occasion A number of emerging wrestlers seized their opportunity and earned places in the national team. Dipanshi secured the women's 50kg berth, while Priya Malik claimed selection in the 72kg category. In men's freestyle, Sagar Jaglan (74kg), Mukul Dahiya (86kg) and Rajat Ruhal (125kg) emerged successfully from competitive fields.

The Greco-Roman squad also features rising names such as Sumit Dalal, Nitesh Kumar and Deepanshu, who will look to make their mark on the continental stage later this year. Big names that retained their spots Sveral established performers successfully defended their positions in the national setup. Aman Sehrawat, Antim Panghal, Deepak Punia and Sunil Kumar all lived up to expectations by winning their categories. Sujeet Kalkal, who won gold at the Asian Championships earlier this year, also confirmed his place in the 65kg division. Their presence provides India with a strong core of proven international performers as the country aims to improve on its haul of one silver and five bronze medals from the previous Asian Games.