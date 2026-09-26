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Asiad 2026: Anahat Singh stages late comeback to enter squash singles final

The 18-year-old Indian staged a remarkable comeback after being down 0-2 at one stage of the semifinal. Anahat won the duel 9-11 11-13 12-10 11-6 11-3

Anahat Singh, Tanvi Khanna
Nagoya: India's Anahat Singh, right, shakes hands with Tanvi Khanna after winning the womens singles quarterfinals Squash match in the ongoing Asian Games 2026, Friday, Sept. 25, 2026.(Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Nagoya
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 26 2026 | 11:55 AM IST
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Indian teen sensation Anahat Singh registered the biggest win of her career as she rallied to humble Japan's world number 6 Satomi Watanabe 3-2 and storm into the final of women's singles squash competition at the Asian Games here on Saturday.

The 18-year-old Indian staged a remarkable comeback after being down 0-2 at one stage of the semifinal. Anahat won the duel 9-11 11-13 12-10 11-6 11-3, exacting sweet revenge for losing to the same player in another five games earlier this year.

Earlier, the duo of Joshna Chinappa and Velavan Senthilkumar settled for the bronze medal after suffering a heartbreaking 2-1 (11-10 2-11 11-10) loss to against Hong Kong's Tang Ming Hong and Lee Ka Yi after an intense three gamer at the Nagoya Kinjo Futo Arena.

Then, young superstar Anahat was trailing 0-2 against home favourite Watanabe in her semifinal contest that was stretched to five games and which also saw the Indian's head colliding with the Japanese player's shoulder as the teenager looked to retrieve the ball. Check Asian Games 2026 latest news here Check Asian Games 2026 medal tally here

The match was stopped for a brief while as Anahat received medical attention after the unfortunate collision.

Down 0-2 after losing the first two games, Anahat had a mountain to climb but she showed great character to make a strong comeback to claim the third game and fourth games and force a decider, in which the Indian did not allow her opponent to dictate terms.

In the mixed doubles semifinals, after a tight first game in which Lee Ka Yi and Tang Ming Hong edged the Indians, Joshna and Senthilkumar bounced back in style to claim the second game.

However, in another extremely close affair, the players from Hong Kong kept their composure to emerge winners and enter the final of the event.

The Indians had assured themselves of a medal by progressing to the semifinals with a win over David Pelino and Jemyca Aribado of the Philippines on Friday.

It is the sixth Asian Games medal for 40-year-old Joshna. She already has a haul of two silver and three bronze medals at the continental event.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: Sep 26 2026 | 11:54 AM IST

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