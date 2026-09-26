Asiad 2026: Anahat Singh stages late comeback to enter squash singles final

Indian teen sensation Anahat Singh registered the biggest win of her career as she rallied to humble Japan's world number 6 Satomi Watanabe 3-2 and storm into the final of women's singles squash competition at the Asian Games here on Saturday.

The 18-year-old Indian staged a remarkable comeback after being down 0-2 at one stage of the semifinal. Anahat won the duel 9-11 11-13 12-10 11-6 11-3, exacting sweet revenge for losing to the same player in another five games earlier this year.

Earlier, the duo of Joshna Chinappa and Velavan Senthilkumar settled for the bronze medal after suffering a heartbreaking 2-1 (11-10 2-11 11-10) loss to against Hong Kong's Tang Ming Hong and Lee Ka Yi after an intense three gamer at the Nagoya Kinjo Futo Arena.

Then, young superstar Anahat was trailing 0-2 against home favourite Watanabe in her semifinal contest that was stretched to five games and which also saw the Indian's head colliding with the Japanese player's shoulder as the teenager looked to retrieve the ball. Check Asian Games 2026 latest news here Check Asian Games 2026 medal tally here The match was stopped for a brief while as Anahat received medical attention after the unfortunate collision. Down 0-2 after losing the first two games, Anahat had a mountain to climb but she showed great character to make a strong comeback to claim the third game and fourth games and force a decider, in which the Indian did not allow her opponent to dictate terms.