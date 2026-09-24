Asiad 2026: Anahat, Tanvi set up all-Indian q/f; Abhay, Veer advance

India enjoyed a productive day on the squash courts at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games here on Thursday, with Anahat Singh, Tanvi Khanna, Abhay Singh and Veer Chotrani advancing to the singles quarterfinals, while Joshna Chinappa and Velavan Senthilkumar also making the mixed doubles last-eight.

Junior world champion and medal favourite Anahat began her women's singles campaign with a 3-0 (11-4, 11-5, 11-7) win over Singapore's Wai Iynn Au Yeong in just 19 minutes.

Tanvi then joined her teenage compatriot in the quarterfinals after beating Singapore's Wai Yhann Au Yeong 3-1 (5-11, 11-4, 11-5, 13-11) in 39 minutes.

The results set up an all-Indian women's singles quarterfinal between Anahat and Tanvi.

Unlike last edition, semifinalists are not assured of a guaranteed medal in the squash singles competition. There will be a third-fourth classification match between the two losing semifinalists for the bronze. In the men's singles, Abhay Singh produced a commanding display to beat Sri Lanka's Ravindu Laksiri 3-0 (11-5, 11-6, 11-0) in 25 minutes. Check Asian Games 2026 latest news here Check Asian Games 2026 medal tally here Abhay will face local favourite Ryunosuke in the quarterfinals. However, Veer survived a scare, overcoming Malaysia's Sanjay Jeeva to prevail 3-2 (11-9, 8-11, 11-6, 15-17, 11-6) in a one-hour nine-minute battle. Veer will face Pakistan's Irfan Muhammad in the quarterfinals.