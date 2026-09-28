Asiad 2026: Ancy Sojan bags long jump silver, Harita wins 200m bronze

India's Ancy Sojan led for a major part of the competition before settling for the silver medal in the women's long jump competition at the Asian Games here on Sunday.

Ancy recorded a best jump of 6.53m to finish behind Huang Yingying of China, who produced a late 6.55m jump to snatch gold.

Earlier, India's Harita Bhadra clinched the bronze medal in the women's 200m, clocking 23.20 seconds in the final.

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Bhadra finished third, just ahead of Japan's Ido Abigeirufuka, who clocked 23.21 seconds.

There was, however, heartbreak for Ancy's compatriot Shaili Singh, who missed out on a bronze medal in the women's long jump final after China's Mengyi Tan produced a 6.46m effort to move ahead of the Indian jumper.