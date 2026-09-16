Asiad 2026: BFI clears direct Worlds route for Asian Games medallists

Medallists at the 2026 Asian Games will receive a direct route to the 2027 World Boxing Championships as part of the Boxing Federation of India’s (BFI) selection policy for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic qualification cycle.

The Asian Games medallists will be the main entries in their respective weight categories for the World Championships in Kazakhstan, which will serve as the first qualifying event for the 2028 Olympics.

The BFI’s four-stage pathway will then move through the Asian Qualifier in China and two World Qualifying Tournaments in 2028. The policy is aimed at creating a structured selection process while giving Indian boxers multiple opportunities to secure Olympic quotas.

Asian Games medallists get priority Under the selection criteria announced by the BFI, a medallist at the 2026 Asian Games will be selected as the main entry in the corresponding weight category for the 2027 World Boxing Championships. The gold medallist from the 10th Elite National Championships will serve as the reserve in that category. This gives Asian Games medallists a clear advantage in the first stage of India’s qualification pathway for Los Angeles 2028. The BFI said the selection policy has been framed to maintain fairness and transparency while ensuring that performances at major international competitions are given due importance. ALSO READ: Asiad 2026: How India fared in previous editions of the Asian Games For weight categories in which India does not win a medal at the Asian Games, the gold medallist from the 10th Elite National Championships will be selected as the main entry. The same provision will apply to Olympic weight categories that are not included in the Asian Games programme.

World Championships first step towards LA 2028 The 2027 World Boxing Championships in Kazakhstan will be the first qualifying event in the four-stage pathway established under the qualification system developed by World Boxing and approved by the International Olympic Committee. The Asian Qualifier in China will follow the World Championships, while two further World Qualifying Tournaments are scheduled to be held in 2028 in Italy and Hungary. The BFI has said the selection criteria for 2027-28 are a continuation of the framework issued on December 8, 2025, and have been aligned with the Olympic qualification system. The federation's approach also provides a pathway for boxers who come close to securing an Olympic quota at the World Championships.

Boxers get further opportunities after Worlds Boxers who reach the quota-bout round at the World Championships but fail to secure an Olympic quota will receive direct entry to the Asian Qualifier. The remaining places will be decided through a Ranking Selection Trial among elite national campers after the boxers enter the National Coaching Camp through the prescribed selection pathways. A similar mechanism will be used for the two World Qualifying Tournaments in 2028, giving boxers who remain in contention additional opportunities to compete for Olympic quotas. BFI president Ajay Singh said the policy was designed to give Indian boxers a clear route to Los Angeles while placing emphasis on sustained performances at the National Coaching Camp and World Boxing qualification events.

“This policy has been framed to give our boxers a clear and structured route to Los Angeles 2028, built around consistent performance at the National Coaching Camp and at World Boxing’s qualification events,” Singh said. National camp to include multiple pathways The National Coaching Camp will initially include the medallists of the 10th Elite National Championships, Asian Games medallists and wild-card selections made by the BFI Selection Committee, in accordance with the provisions of the policy. The selection structure also covers non-Olympic weight categories. In those categories, the gold medallist from the 10th Elite National Championships will be the main entry for the 2027 World Championships, while the silver medallist will serve as the reserve.