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Asiad 2026: Bhatt loses bronze playoff, Alisha exits in pre-quarters

Bhatt had earlier lost 0-8 to Jordan's Mohammad Aljafari in the semifinal to enter the bronze medal playoff at the Toyohashi Gymnasium

Chetan Bhatt
Chetan Bhatt
Press Trust of India Nagoya
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 22 2026 | 4:20 PM IST
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India's Chetan Bhatt suffered a heartbreak as he lost to Chinese Taipei's Meng-yu Chung by Senshu after their men's Kumite 84kg bronze medal playoff ended at 1-1 at the Asian Games here on Tuesday.

Bhatt had earlier lost 0-8 to Jordan's Mohammad Aljafari in the semifinal to enter the bronze medal playoff at the Toyohashi Gymnasium.

Both karatekas scored one Yuko each, but Chung emerged victorious by virtue of Senshu, having scored the first point.

In karate, Senshu is awarded to the athlete who scores the first point without the opponent having scored before and it can decide the winner when the bout ends level.

Alisha suffered a 1-6 loss to Cok Istri Agung Sanistyarani of Indonesia in women's Kumite 55kg round of 16.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: Sep 22 2026 | 4:20 PM IST

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