Home / Sports / Asian Games / News / Asiad 2026: Bommadevara, Chauhan through to recurve archery quarterfinals

Asiad 2026: Bommadevara, Chauhan through to recurve archery quarterfinals

Bommadevara will face Uzbekistan's Amirkhon Sadikov, while Chauhan is pitted against Bhutan's Lam Dorji next

Dhiraj Bommadevara
Dhiraj Bommadevara (PIC: Reuters)
Press Trust of India Nagoya
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 29 2026 | 9:42 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Indian archers Dhiraj Bommadevara and Neeraj Chauhan progressed to the men's recurve quarterfinals with impressive wins at the Asian Games here on Tuesday.

While Chauhan stunned South Korea's 22-year-old Kim Je Deok, a three-time Olympic gold medallist, 6-4 (30-28, 29-29, 29-30, 29-29, 29-27) in the men's individual 1/8 elimination round, Bommadevara outwitted Chinese Taipei's Cheng Hsiang-Hui 6-2 (29-27, 27-28, 30-28, 29-28) in the other pre-quarterfinals. Check Asian Games 2026 latest news here Check Asian Games 2026 medal tally here

Bommadevara will face Uzbekistan's Amirkhon Sadikov, while Chauhan is pitted against Bhutan's Lam Dorji next.

Earlier, Bommadevara defeated Girvin Cullen Nigel Garcia of the Philippines 6-0 (30-26, 29-28, 28-26) in the elimination 1/16 round, while Chauhan beat Indonesia's Riau Ega Agata Salsabilla 6-4 (28-29, 28-29, 30-27, 26-25, 28-27).

In women's recurve individual, Kirti and Kumkum Mohod Anil will be in action later in the day.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

whatsappConnect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Asiad 2026: Esha Singh wins silver in 25m pistol; Manu finishes medal-less

Asiad 2026: Pincky Balhara claims bronze in women's kurash 78kg event

Asiad 2026: Indian men and women teams make winning starts in squash

Asiad 2026: Lovlina Borgohain advances to semifinal; assures medal

Asiad 2026: India enters semis in cricket after rain washes out Q/F vs AFG

Topics :Asian Games

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to WatchAsian Games 2026 LIVEStocks to BuyBank Holiday ListBank Strike PostponedAsian Games 2026 Medal TallyStock market crash TodayNifty PSU Bank

First Published: Sep 29 2026 | 9:41 AM IST

Next Story