Asiad 2026: Bommadevara, Chauhan through to recurve archery quarterfinals

Indian archers Dhiraj Bommadevara and Neeraj Chauhan progressed to the men's recurve quarterfinals with impressive wins at the Asian Games here on Tuesday.

While Chauhan stunned South Korea's 22-year-old Kim Je Deok, a three-time Olympic gold medallist, 6-4 (30-28, 29-29, 29-30, 29-29, 29-27) in the men's individual 1/8 elimination round, Bommadevara outwitted Chinese Taipei's Cheng Hsiang-Hui 6-2 (29-27, 27-28, 30-28, 29-28) in the other pre-quarterfinals. Check Asian Games 2026 latest news here Check Asian Games 2026 medal tally here

Bommadevara will face Uzbekistan's Amirkhon Sadikov, while Chauhan is pitted against Bhutan's Lam Dorji next.

Earlier, Bommadevara defeated Girvin Cullen Nigel Garcia of the Philippines 6-0 (30-26, 29-28, 28-26) in the elimination 1/16 round, while Chauhan beat Indonesia's Riau Ega Agata Salsabilla 6-4 (28-29, 28-29, 30-27, 26-25, 28-27).