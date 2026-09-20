Asiad 2026, India medal winners: Elavenil wins two Silver on Day 1

Elavenil Valarivan turned the opening day of the Asian Games 2026 into a two-medal outing, adding an individual silver in the women’s 10m air rifle to the team silver she had won only hours earlier in Aichi-Nagoya on Sunday.

The Indian finished the individual final with 252.4 points, just 0.6 behind Japan’s Hinata Taichi, who claimed gold with an Asian Games record of 253.0. South Korea’s Hyojin Ban completed the podium with 230.4.

It was Elavenil’s second trip to the podium on a memorable morning. Earlier, she had combined with Sonam Maskar and Vidarsa Vinod to take silver in the women’s 10m air rifle team event.

The two results mean India have won two shooting medals so far at Aichi-Nagoya, both silver, while Elavenil herself has already emerged as one of the country’s standout performers on Day 1.

Elavenil overturns qualification position in final

Elavenil had entered the eight-shooter final after finishing seventh in qualification with 633.5, while Sonam secured third place in qualification with 634.1.

But the final brought out a different Elavenil.

She immediately moved to the top after the opening five-shot series, scoring 53.1, and strengthened her position with another strong sequence to lead the field with 106.0 after 10 shots.

With eliminations beginning after the first two series, Elavenil stayed in the fight as the field was gradually reduced and the contest developed into a battle with home favourite Taichi. Check Asian Games 2026 September 20 India schedule, medal events, live streaming here