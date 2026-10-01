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Asiad 2026: Ganesh Mani Ratnam wins bronze in men's compound archery

Ganesh, who was a part of the gold-winning men's team on Wednesday, defeated Vietnam's Cong Duc Dang 149-144 in the bronze medal playoff

Ganesh Mani Ratnam
Ganesh Mani Ratnam
Press Trust of India Nagoya
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 01 2026 | 12:01 PM IST
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Indian compound archer Ganesh Mani Ratnam Thirumuru produced a commanding performance to win the men's individual bronze medal at the Asian Games here on Thursday.

Ganesh, who was a part of the gold-winning men's team on Wednesday, defeated Vietnam's Cong Duc Dang 149-144 in the bronze medal playoff after bowing out of individual gold contention with a semifinal loss.

It was perfect shooting from the 20-year-old Indian in the playoff as he was on mark in 14 out of his 15 shots.

Ganesh had lost 144-148 to Kim Jongho of South Korea in the semifinal after he could not replicate his stupendous quarterfinal form. He trailed throughout in the last-four stage and eventually went down 29-30 29-30 29-28 29-30 28-30. Check Asian Games 2026 latest news here Check Asian Games 2026 medal tally here

Ganesh had defeated Chinese Taipei's Chieh-Lun Chen 148-138 in the quarterfinals earlier in the day at the Okazaki Chuo Sogo Park Multipurpose Square here.

In that match-up, Ganesh won all the five series with scores of 29-28 29-28 30-29 30-26 30-27. He shot only two 9s, in the opening two series, before going on a 10-hitting spree Earlier, Chikitha Taniparthi missed out on a hat-trick of medals after bowing out from the women's compound individual quarterfinals.

Chikitha, who won gold medals in both the women's team and mixed team compound events on Wednesday, lost 143-144 to Indonesia's Nurisa Dian Ashrifah in the last-eight stage.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: Oct 01 2026 | 12:01 PM IST

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