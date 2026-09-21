Asiad 2026: Himanshu wins silver, Rudrankksh takes bronze in 10m air rifle

India's Himanshu Dhillon won the silver medal while Rudrankksh Patil claimed bronze in the men's 10m air rifle individual event at the Asian Games 2026 in Aichi-Nagoya on Monday, completing a memorable day for the country's shooting contingent. Dhillon finished with 252.4 points in the final, while Patil was eliminated in third place with 230.9. China's Sheng Lihao took the gold medal with 254.2 points.

Dhillon stayed in medal contention throughout the final and eventually secured second place, finishing 1.8 points behind Sheng. Patil, who had been among the leaders in the early stages, ended his campaign with a bronze after being eliminated following the 14th shot. The result gave India two more shooting medals on the second day of the Games.

India's medal tally at the Aichi-Nagoya Games consequently rose to six overall, with five of those medals coming from shooting. The result also meant that the country's men's 10m air rifle campaign produced three medals in a single day, after the team of Dhillon, Patil and Parth Mane had earlier won silver. Who is Rudrankksh Patil Rudrankksh Balasaheb Patil is one of the most accomplished young names in Indian rifle shooting and specialises in the 10m air rifle. Born on December 16, 2003, in Thane, Maharashtra, Patil made a major breakthrough in 2022 when he won the men's 10m air rifle world title in Cairo. His qualification score at that World Championship was 633.9, before he produced 261.9 in the final stage and won the gold medal.

That victory made him only the second Indian after Abhinav Bindra to become an individual world champion in shooting. The ISSF records Patil with two World Championship medals, three World Cup gold medals, two World Cup silver medals and two World Cup bronze medals. He also reached the world No. 1 ranking in the men's 10m air rifle in 2022. ALSO READ: Japan braces for Typhoon Dujuan, some impact likely at Asian Games venue At the 2026 Asian Rifle/Pistol Championship in New Delhi, Patil again stood on top of the podium, winning the men's 10m air rifle gold with a final score of 251.9. At the Asian Games, he added a team silver alongside Dhillon and Parth Mane before winning individual bronze with 230.9 points.

Who is Himanshu Dhillon Himanshu Dhillon represents the next generation of India's rifle shooting talent and has rapidly moved from junior success to the senior international stage. His breakthrough came at the 2026 Asian Rifle/Pistol Championship in New Delhi, where he won the men's 10m air rifle junior title. Dhillon was particularly impressive in qualification, topping the field with 633.9 points from six series. His scores were 105.7, 104.8, 104.8, 106.1, 106.4 and 106.1. He also helped India win the junior men's 10m air rifle team title with a combined score of 1887.8. In the junior mixed team event, Dhillon partnered Shambhavi Shravan Kshirsagar as India won gold with 502.4 points, with Dhillon contributing 252.3.