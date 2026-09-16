Asiad 2026: How India fared in previous editions of the Asian Games

India will enter the 20th Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya with the memory of its most successful campaign at the continental multi-sport event still fresh. At Hangzhou in 2023, India crossed the 100-medal mark for the first time, winning a record 107 medals, including 28 gold, 38 silver and 41 bronze. The country finished fourth in the overall medals tally.

The 2026 Games in Japan will therefore provide India with an opportunity to build on that record-breaking campaign. As of September 16, India is set to compete with 501 athletes — 267 men and 234 women — across 36 disciplines. The athlete contingent was initially approved at 492 before being expanded to 503, but two athletes were subsequently dropped following doping violations.

India has been part of the Asian Games story since its very beginning. The country hosted the inaugural edition in New Delhi in 1951 and was among the founding members of the Asian Games Federation, which governed the event until the formation of the Olympic Council of Asia in 1981. Now, keeping all this in mind, let’s take a look at how India has performed in each edition of the Asian Games so far. India’s medal tally at every Asian Games (1951-2023) Asian Games Host country Rank Gold Silver Bronze Total medals 1951 New Delhi India 2 15 16 20 51 1954 Manila Philippines 5 5 4 8 17 1958 Tokyo Japan 7 5 4 4 13 1962 Jakarta Indonesia 3 10 13 10 33 1966 Bangkok Thailand 5 7 3 11 21 1970 Bangkok Thailand 5 6 9 10 25 1974 Tehran Iran 7 4 12 12 28 1978 Bangkok Thailand 6 11 11 6 28 1982 New Delhi India 5 13 19 25 57 1986 Seoul South Korea 5 5 9 23 37 1990 Beijing China 11 1 8 14 23 1994 Hiroshima Japan 8 4 3 16 23 1998 Bangkok Thailand 9 7 11 17 35 2002 Busan South Korea 7 11 12 13 36 2006 Doha Qatar 8 10 17 26 53 2010 Guangzhou China 6 14 17 34 65 2014 Incheon South Korea 8 11 10 36 57 2018 Jakarta & Palembang Indonesia 8 16 23 31 70 2023 Hangzhou China 4 28 38 41 107 Total - - 183 239 357 779

India at the 2023 Asian Games The Hangzhou Asian Games marked a new high in India's history at the continental event. The Games, originally scheduled for 2022, were held in 2023 after a one-year postponement. India sent 655 athletes to Hangzhou and returned with 107 medals — 28 gold, 38 silver and 41 bronze — to finish fourth in the medals table. It was the first time India crossed the 100-medal mark at the Asian Games and also marked a significant improvement over the previous record of 70 medals at the 2018 edition. ALSO READ: Indian contingent for Asiad: Full list of 503 Aichi-Nagoya-bound athletes Athletics produced India's biggest medal haul with 29 medals, while shooting contributed 22 and archery nine. The campaign also included gold medals in men's and women's cricket and men's and women's kabaddi.

India at the 2018 Asian Games Jakarta and Palembang jointly hosted the 2018 Asian Games, which marked Indonesia's second time staging the continental event. India had 570 athletes competing across 36 sports and finished eighth in the medals table. The contingent won 16 gold, 23 silver and 31 bronze medals for a total of 70. The 70-medal haul was India's best at the time, while the 16 gold medals surpassed the previous national record of 15 golds achieved at the inaugural Games in 1951. India at the 2014 Asian Games Incheon hosted the 2014 Asian Games as the event returned to South Korea. India fielded 541 athletes across 28 sports and finished eighth in the medals table. The country won 11 gold, nine silver and 37 bronze medals, taking its total to 57.

India at the 2010 Asian Games The 2010 Asian Games were staged in Guangzhou, China, with 45 countries taking part. India sent 625 athletes across 36 sports and produced what was then its best medal haul at the Asian Games. The country won 14 gold, 17 silver and 34 bronze medals for a total of 65, finishing sixth in the medals table. The performance surpassed India's previous best of 57 medals at the 1982 New Delhi Games. India at the 2006 Asian Games Doha became the second West Asian city to host the Asian Games when Qatar staged the event in 2006. India improved its medal tally from the previous edition, winning 10 gold, 17 silver and 26 bronze medals. The 53-medal haul, however, was not enough to improve India's eighth-place position in the medals table.

India at the 2002 Asian Games Busan hosted the Asian Games in 2002 as the continental event returned to South Korea. India won 11 gold, 12 silver and 13 bronze medals to collect 36 medals and finish seventh in the medals table. The Games featured more than 7,000 athletes from 44 National Olympic Committees across 38 sports. India at the 1998 Asian Games Bangkok hosted the Asian Games for the fourth time in 1998, a record for any host city at that stage. India finished ninth among the 41 participating nations. The country won seven gold, 11 silver and 17 bronze medals for a total of 35.

India at the 1994 Asian Games The Asian Games moved to Hiroshima, Japan, in 1994, with 42 countries participating. India finished eighth in the medals table after winning four gold, three silver and 16 bronze medals, giving it a total of 23 medals. India at the 1990 Asian Games The 1990 Games in Beijing marked China's first time as host of the Asian Games. India endured its lowest finish in the medals table at the continental event. It won only one gold, eight silver and 14 bronze medals for a total of 23 and finished 11th. The Beijing edition remains the only Asian Games in which India has finished outside the top 10.

India at the 1986 Asian Games Seoul hosted the 1986 Asian Games, four years before the South Korean capital staged the Olympics. India won five gold, nine silver and 23 bronze medals for a total of 37, finishing fifth in the medals table. India at the 1982 Asian Games New Delhi hosted the Asian Games for the second time in 1982, 31 years after staging the inaugural edition. The event brought major changes to India's sporting infrastructure, including the construction of the Asian Games Village. It also marked the introduction of colour television broadcasts in the country. India finished fifth among the participating nations after winning 13 gold, 19 silver and 25 bronze medals. The 57-medal haul remained the country's best at the Asian Games until the 2010 edition.

India at the 1978 Asian Games Bangkok stepped in to host the 1978 Asian Games after Singapore withdrew, citing financial difficulties. Pakistan had also been considered as a possible host but did not stage the event. India won 11 gold, 11 silver and six bronze medals for a total of 28 and finished sixth in the medals table. The 11 gold medals represented India's highest gold-medal tally since the inaugural Games. India at the 1974 Asian Games The 1974 Asian Games in Tehran marked the first time the continental event was staged in West Asia. India collected 28 medals — four gold, 12 silver and 12 bronze — but finished seventh in the medals table.

India at the 1970 Asian Games Bangkok hosted the Asian Games for a second consecutive edition in 1970 after South Korea withdrew from hosting the event. India finished fifth, winning six gold, nine silver and 10 bronze medals for a total of 25. The Games had initially been scheduled for Seoul, but security concerns linked to tensions with North Korea forced a change of host. India at the 1966 Asian Games The Asian Games returned to Bangkok in 1966, four years after Jakarta had hosted the event. India finished fifth in the medals table after winning seven gold, three silver and 11 bronze medals. The country collected 21 medals in all.

India at the 1962 Asian Games Jakarta hosted the fourth Asian Games in 1962, and India produced a strong performance to finish third in the medals table. The Indian contingent won 10 gold, 13 silver and 10 bronze medals for a total of 33. The result represented India's second-best position in the medals table after its runners-up finish at the inaugural Games. India at the 1958 Asian Games Tokyo became the first Japanese city to host the Asian Games when the event arrived there in 1958. India won five gold, four silver and four bronze medals, taking its total to 13. The country finished seventh in the medals table.

India at the 1954 Asian Games The second edition of the Asian Games was held in Manila, Philippines, in 1954. India finished fifth in the medals table after winning five gold, four silver and eight bronze medals for a total of 17. India at the 1951 Asian Games New Delhi hosted the first Asian Games in 1951, providing India with the opportunity to stage the inaugural edition of the continental sporting event. India competed across the six sports on the programme and won 15 gold, 16 silver and 20 bronze medals. Its 51-medal haul placed it second in the medals table behind Japan among the 11 participating nations. The second-place finish remains India's highest position in the Asian Games medals table.