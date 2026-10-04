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Asiad 2026: IGPL announces Rs 1 crore reward for gold winner Pranavi Urs

Additionally, the league will award Rs 25 lakh individually to the Indian women's team of Pranavi, Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar for winning silver in the team event

Indian golfer Pranavi Urs (PIC: Reuters)
Indian golfer Pranavi Urs (PIC: Reuters)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 04 2026 | 11:08 AM IST
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Asian Games individual gold medallist golfer Pranavi Urs will be awarded with Rs 1 crore by AM Green IGPL, the league announced on Saturday.

Pranavi is the first Indian woman to win an Asian Games gold in golf.

Additionally, the league will award Rs 25 lakh individually to the Indian women's team of Pranavi, Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar for winning silver in the team event.

Pranavi, 23, from Mysuru, finished on 15-under 265 at the Kasugai Country Club East Course, grabbing the gold.

India had not won a golf gold at the Asian Games since Shiv Kapur took the men's individual title in 2002.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: Oct 04 2026 | 11:08 AM IST

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