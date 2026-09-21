Asiad 2026: India bag silver in 10m air rifle team event; 3rd medal overall

India clinched a silver medal in the men's 10m air rifle team event at the Asian Games here on Monday, with shooters Rudrankksh Patil and Himanshu Dhillon also qualifying for the individual final.

Rudrankksh, Himanshu and Parth Mane finished with a team total of 1890.1.

China claimed the gold with a world record team total of 1899.0 points, bettering their previous mark by 0.6 points.

South Korea produced a strong fightback but had settle for bronze with a total of 1884.2 points.

Rudrankksh finished with a score of 631.8 points to occupy third place in the individual qualification standings, while Himanshu's 630.0 put himself in seventh.