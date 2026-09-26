Asiad 2026: India beat Iran 37-34 to defend gold medal in women's kabaddi

India’s women’s kabaddi team completed an unbeaten campaign in Aichi-Nagoya with a 37-34 victory over Iran in the final on Saturday, retaining the Asian Games title and extending their remarkable record in the continental event.

The defending champions won all their matches on the way to gold, including group-stage victories over Bangladesh, Iran and Japan before beating Nepal in the semi-final.

The victory also gave India their fourth women’s kabaddi gold since the event was introduced at the Asian Games in 2010. India had previously won the title in 2010, 2014 and 2022, while Iran ended their run in the 2018 Jakarta final.

India withstand Iran fightback India made a strong start to the final and went into the break with a 22-16 lead. The defending champions also inflicted an all-out on Iran in the opening half, putting themselves in a commanding position. Iran, however, produced a spirited fightback after the interval. India led 27-22 when Atena Madadi came up with a four-point raid to bring Iran within one point at 26-27. It was the closest Iran came to taking the lead, as India responded with greater defensive discipline. The Iranian challenge continued to test India, with Pinki unable to complete a tackle that reduced the advantage to three points. Sanju then provided an important response, executing a two-point raid to catch two Iranian players and restore India’s cushion.

India hold nerve in closing stages Pushpa Rana then delivered a crucial tackle on Iran’s next raid as India moved 34-28 ahead with four minutes remaining. Iran had inflicted an all-out on India earlier in the second half, but the Indian defence remained composed during the decisive closing exchanges. India eventually sealed a 37-34 victory to retain the women’s kabaddi crown. The players celebrated by taking a victory lap around the arena and chanting 'Vande Mataram' after securing another Asian Games gold. ALSO READ: Asian Games 2026: Full list of India's medal winners; updated medal tally The victory also continued India’s long-standing dominance in women’s kabaddi. India had won the first three editions of the women’s event before Iran stopped their run in Jakarta in 2018. The title returned to India at Hangzhou in 2022 and has now remained with them at Aichi-Nagoya.

India remain unbeaten in Aichi-Nagoya India’s women’s kabaddi team finished their Aichi-Nagoya campaign without a defeat. They began their title defence with a 42-21 victory over Bangladesh before beating Iran 37-23 and Japan 50-25 in the group stage. India then defeated Nepal in the semi-final to set up another final against Iran. Their unbeaten run culminated in the 37-34 victory in the gold-medal match, giving them a clean sweep through the tournament. The men’s team has also remained unbeaten in Aichi-Nagoya. Sunil Kumar’s side won all four of their matches before reaching the final, including victories over Japan, South Korea, Bangladesh and Chinese Taipei, before defeating Thailand in the semi-final.