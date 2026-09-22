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Asiad 2026: India beat Korea, consolidate top spot in kabaddi Group A

India dominated from the outset, taking a 34-14 lead at half-time before extending their advantage in the second half, which they won 29-17

Indian men's kabaddi team
Indian men's kabaddi team
Press Trust of India Nagoya
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 22 2026 | 4:29 PM IST
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The Indian men's kabaddi team thrashed South Korea 63-31 in a Group A clash to continue its dominant run at the Asian Games here on Tuesday.

This is the second win for the defending champions and they sit on top of the group A.

India will next face Bangladesh on Wednesday, before taking on Chinese Taipei on Thursday in their final group A fixture.

India dominated from the outset, taking a 34-14 lead at half-time before extending their advantage in the second half, which they won 29-17. Check Asian Games 2026 latest news here Check Asian Games 2026 medal tally here

India collected 38 points through successful raids, 17 bonus points, six points from all-outs and two points from super tackles. They conceded 23 points through opposition outs and eight bonus points.

India had begun its title defence with a resounding 49-24 win over hosts Japan in their opening group fixture.

The women's team will face Iran in their second group A match on Wednesday. it had defeated Bangladesh in their opener on Monday.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :Asian GamesKabaddi

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First Published: Sep 22 2026 | 4:28 PM IST

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