Asiad 2026: India win mixed compound gold, book Los Angeles Olympics berth

Chikitha Taniparthi and Sahil Jadhav won the compound mixed team gold at the Asian Games 2026 after defeating South Korea 20-19 in a shoot-off following a 157-157 tie in Aichi-Nagoya on Wednesday.

The victory also secured India a berth at the Los Angeles Olympics, which will feature the compound mixed team event for the first time.

India retained the title won by Jyothi Surekha Vennam and Ojas Pravin Deotale in Hangzhou. For Chikitha, it was a second gold of the day, following the women’s compound team victory over China earlier

The Indian pair had reached the final with a 156-155 semifinal victory over Thailand. Both matches required tens from Chikitha and Sahil with their last two arrows: against Thailand to win outright, and against South Korea in the shoot-off.

Two tens settle the shoot-off The final against Park Jungyoon and Choi Yonghee came down to one additional arrow from each archer after the teams finished level across four ends. Chikitha opened the shoot-off with a 10, just inside the scoring ring. Park replied with a 10 closer to the centre, keeping South Korea level. Sahil then scored another 10 to give India the maximum 20. Choi needed a 10 to keep the shoot-off tied, but his arrow scored nine. South Korea finished on 19, sealing India’s gold. The higher total decided the contest; a comparison of the arrows closest to the centre would have mattered only if the shoot-off scores had remained level.

Gold medallists India's Chikitha Taniparthi and Sahil Rajesh Jadhav celebrate after winning the Compound Mixed Team Final. Photo: Reuters India’s perfect start gives way to a tense finish India opened with four tens for a perfect 40, while Park’s nine in the second rotation left South Korea on 39. Chikitha and Sahil repeated that maximum in the second end. Choi’s nine meant South Korea again scored 39, giving India an 80-78 advantage at halfway. Each Indian archer had scored four successive tens. India’s first two arrows of the third end also earned tens, extending their perfect start to 10 arrows. Both then scored nine with their next shots. That left India with 38 for the end against South Korea’s 39, cutting the lead to a single point at 118-117.

Park and Choi began the final end with tens, and Chikitha and Sahil matched them. India remained one point ahead, 138-137, with two arrows left for each team. South Korea closed with another pair of tens to post 157. India needed a perfect 20 from their last two arrows to win in regulation, or 19 to force a shoot-off. Chikitha’s nine left Sahil needing a 10 to keep India in contention. He delivered, completing India’s final end of 39 and taking the match into the tie-break. Both teams had dropped just three points from a possible 160. Chikitha and Park finished regulation with 78 each, while Sahil and Choi contributed 79 apiece, underlining how closely matched the pairs had been.

Last two tens secure semifinal win over Thailand The semifinal against Kanoknapus Kaewchomphu and Peerawat Rattanapongkiat had also tested India’s ability to finish under pressure. India led 39-37 after the opening end, with Rattanapongkiat’s eight giving the Indian pair an early advantage. The lead briefly grew to three points in the first rotation of the second end, before nines from both Chikitha and Sahil left India ahead 77-75 at halfway. Both teams then shot a perfect 40 in the third end, preserving India’s two-point lead at 117-115. Thailand began the final end with two tens. Chikitha scored nine and Sahil replied with 10, narrowing India’s advantage to 136-135. Another two tens took Thailand to 155, leaving India needing the maximum 20 from their last two arrows to win outright.