Home / Sports / Asian Games / News / Asiad 2026: India cricket teams' full schedule, squads, match timings

Asiad 2026: India cricket teams' full schedule, squads, match timings

The cricket action will commence with the women's event starting September 17, before the men's teams get into action on September 24

Asian Games 2026 cricket full schedule and format
Asian Games 2026 cricket full schedule and format
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
6 min read Last Updated : Sep 18 2026 | 10:45 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source
The Asian Games 2026 in Aichi-Nagoya is reaching the final stretch of the countdown to its official start on Saturday, September 19. However, while the Games will officially start after the opening ceremony, many team events will commence from September 17, including the much-anticipated cricket event.
 
Unlike the Hangzhou edition, all the teams participating in cricket at Aichi-Nagoya are fielding a full-strength side, which means Indian fans will get to see players like Shreyas Iyer, Abhishek Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur in action as India will defend their gold medals in both the men’s and women’s categories.
 
The cricket action will commence with the women’s event starting September 17, before the men’s teams get into action on September 24. Both the events will follow a slightly different format also.
 
But what is the format for cricket at the Asian Games 2026 for men and women, and how does the Indian contingent look like? Let’s take a look. 

India’s full cricket contingent for Asian Games 2026

India’s men’s contingent: Shreyas Iyer (c), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Shivam Dube, Tilak Varma (vc), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Jasprit Bumrah, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi.
 
Reserves: Rasikh Salam, Kartik Tyagi, Vicky Ostwal.
 
India’s women’s contingent: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wk), G Kamalini (wk), Bharti Fulmali, Sree Charani, Renuka Thakur, Kranti Gaud, Arundhati Reddy, Shreyanka Patil (subject to fitness), Radha Yadav, Nandni Sharma, Pratika Rawal.

Asian Games 2026: Women’s cricket format

The women’s cricket event at the Asian Games 2026 will feature eight teams, i.e., India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Thailand, Malaysia, Japan and China, with all teams taking part in straight knockout rounds.
 
All eight teams will face each other in four quarterfinal matches, with the winners advancing to the semifinals while the losing sides get knocked out straight away. The winners of the two semifinal matches will then face each other in the Gold/Silver medal match, while the two teams that lost the semifinals will face each other in the bronze medal match.
 
Asian Games 2026: Women’s cricket full schedule
DateMatchRoundTime (IST)
September 17, ThursdayBangladesh vs ChinaQuarter-final5:30 AM
September 17, ThursdayPakistan vs ThailandQuarter-final10:30 AM
September 18, FridaySri Lanka vs MalaysiaQuarter-final5:30 AM
September 18, FridayIndia vs JapanQuarter-final10:30 AM
September 20, SundayPakistan/Thailand winner vs Sri Lanka/Malaysia winnerSemi-final5:30 AM
September 20, SundayBangladesh/China winner vs India/Japan winnerSemi-final10:30 AM
September 22, TuesdayBronze medal matchThird-place playoff5:30 AM
September 22, TuesdayGold medal matchFinal10:30 AM

Asian Games 2026: Men’s cricket format

Unlike the women’s event, which will feature eight teams, the men’s bracket will feature a total of 10 teams. Four teams, i.e., India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, are handed direct entry to the quarterfinals as the top four seeded teams in the competition.
 
The remaining six teams are divided into two groups of three teams each. Afghanistan, Japan and Nepal are drafted into Group A, while Group B will consist of Hong Kong China, Malaysia and Oman.
 
All six teams in Groups A and B will play one game against the two other teams in their group. The top two teams from each group after the completion of the group-stage matches will then join the top four seeded teams in the quarterfinals.
 
The winners of the quarterfinals will then advance to the semifinals, while the losing sides will be eliminated. The two semifinal-winning sides will then face each other in the Gold/Silver medal match, while the two teams that lost the semifinals will play against each other in the bronze medal match.
 
Asian Games 2026: Men’s cricket full schedule
DateMatchRoundTime (IST)
September 24, ThursdayAfghanistan vs JapanGroup A5:30 AM
September 24, ThursdayHong Kong China vs MalaysiaGroup B10:30 AM
September 25, FridayHong Kong China vs OmanGroup B5:30 AM
September 25, FridayAfghanistan vs NepalGroup A10:30 AM
September 26, SaturdayJapan vs NepalGroup A5:30 AM
September 26, SaturdayMalaysia vs OmanGroup B10:30 AM
September 28, MondayPakistan vs B2Quarter-final5:30 AM
September 28, MondayIndia vs A2Quarter-final10:00 AM
September 29, TuesdaySri Lanka vs A1Quarter-final5:30 AM
September 29, TuesdayBangladesh vs B1Quarter-final10:00 AM
October 1, ThursdayPakistan/B2 vs Bangladesh/B1Semi-final5:30 AM
October 1, ThursdayIndia/A2 vs Sri Lanka/A1Semi-final10:00 AM
October 3, SaturdayBronze medal matchThird-place playoff5:30 AM
October 3, SaturdayGold medal matchFinal10:00 AM
 

Indian men’s and women’s cricket team matches broadcast and live streaming details at Asian Games 2026

When would the Indian men's cricket team matches take place at Asian Games 2026?
 
The Indian men’s cricket team matches will be played on September 28, October 01, and October 3, 2026. 
 
When would the Indian women's cricket team matches take place in the Asian Games 2026?
 
The Indian women’s cricket team matches will be played on September 18, 20 and 21, 2026. 
 
Which channels will telecast the Indian men's and women’s cricket team matches at Asian Games 2026?
 
Sony Sports Network has the broadcast rights for the Asian Games 2026 and thus people in India will be able to watch the live broadcast of Indian men’s and women’s cricket team matches on Sony Sports Network. 
 
Where can people follow the Live streaming of the Indian men's and women’s cricket team matches at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games?
 
People in India can livestream the Indian men’s and women's cricket team matches at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games on the Sony LIV app and website.
  
whatsappConnect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Pranati Nayak takes measured approach in bid for maiden Asian Games medal

A song, 10 men, golden finish: Harbinder relives India's 1966 Asiad victory

Asian Games 2026 HIGHLIGHTS: Pakistan beat Thailand in last-over thriller; reach semi-finals

Asiad 2026 women's cricket: Why China bowed out without taking to the field

Asian Games 2026 September 17 Schedule, live event time (IST), streaming

Topics :Asian GamesIndia cricket teamPakistan cricket teamBangladesh cricket teamSri Lanka cricket teamAfghanistan cricket teamCricket News

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to WatchN Chandrasekaran ReappointmentEPFO Ceiling HikeNPO Open TodayMPs on UPI FeeUPI MDR on shopUPI charges explainedPranav Constructions Share

First Published: Sep 18 2026 | 10:44 AM IST

Next Story