Asiad 2026: India edge past Pakistan to defend gold medal in men's cricket

India retained their Asian Games cricket gold medal after Shreyas Iyer-led India defeated Pakistan by 19 runs in the men’s T20 final at Korogi Park in Nisshin on Saturday. Batting first, India posted 211 for 6, powered by explosive half-centuries from Abhishek Sharma and Tilak Varma, while Shivam Dube provided a crucial late cameo.

Pakistan, despite a brilliant 96 off 51 balls from Hasan Nawaz, managed only 192 for 6 in their 20 overs. The victory completed India’s golden double in cricket at the Asian Games, with Harmanpreet Kaur’s women’s team having earlier retained its gold medal after beating Sri Lanka in the final.

Abhishek Sharma sets the tone India got off to a flying start after winning the toss and opting to bat, adding 28 runs in the first two overs. Pakistan struck when Saim Ayub had Vaibhav Sooryavanshi caught behind for 15 off nine balls. ALSO READ: Asiad 2026: Pranavi becomes first Indian woman to win individual golf gold Abhishek Sharma, however, continued the assault and took India past 50 in just 3.2 overs. Ahmed Daniyal then dismissed Sanju Samson for two, but Abhishek kept attacking. He brought up his half-century from just 20 balls before Arafat Minhas ended his innings for 61 off 28 balls. India finished the powerplay on 81 for 2.

Iyer and Kishan steady India Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan attempted to rebuild the innings after Abhishek's departure. Iyer scored 21 off 24 balls, while Kishan contributed 20 off 18. Pakistan removed both batters in quick succession, leaving India at 133 for 5 and giving the defending champions a brief opening. Tilak and Dube provide late acceleration Shivam Dube then produced an important cameo, scoring 27 from 15 balls. He joined Tilak Varma in a 62-run sixth-wicket partnership that shifted momentum back towards India. Tilak finished unbeaten on 51 from just 22 balls. He reached his half-century in 21 deliveries and struck several boundaries in the closing overs as India posted 211 for 6.

Pakistan make strong start before India hit back Pakistan began their chase positively, putting together 33 runs for the opening wicket. Washington Sundar provided India with the breakthrough by dismissing Pakistan captain Sahibzada Farhan for 10 off 11 balls. Axar Patel then struck twice in quick succession, removing Usman Khan for three and Maaz Sadaqat for 23. Pakistan were reduced to 39 for 3. Hasan Nawaz keeps Pakistan in the hunt Saim Ayub and Hasan Nawaz then launched Pakistan's recovery with an aggressive fourth-wicket partnership. Hasan brought up his half-century from 28 balls as Pakistan began threatening India's total. Shivam Dube eventually broke the 87-run partnership by dismissing Saim Ayub for 29 off 22 balls. Washington Sundar then removed Abdul Samad for nine, leaving Pakistan with an increasingly difficult equation.

India hold their nerve to seal gold Hasan Nawaz continued fighting until the end, smashing 96 from 51 balls, but Pakistan could not find the runs required in the final overs. Saad Masood remained unbeaten on 12 from five balls, but Pakistan finished on 192 for 6 after 20 overs, falling 19 runs short. The victory secured India's second consecutive men's cricket gold at the Asian Games and completed another double gold for the country in the cricket events. It was also India's 19th gold medal at the 2026 Asian Games. Asian Games 2026 men's cricket final: India vs Pakistan full scorecard India scorecard: India (20 ovs maximum) Batting Dismissal R B M 4s 6s SR Vaibhav Sooryavanshi c †Usman Khan b Saim Ayub 15 9 11 0 2 166.66 Abhishek Sharma st †Usman Khan b Arafat Minhas 61 28 41 3 7 217.85 Sanju Samson † c Arafat Minhas b Ahmed Daniyal 2 4 9 0 0 50 Shreyas Iyer (c) c Sahibzada Farhan b Abrar Ahmed 21 24 47 2 0 87.5 Ishan Kishan b Arafat Minhas 20 18 21 3 0 111.11 Tilak Varma not out 51 22 34 3 4 231.81 Shivam Dube c Maaz Sadaqat b Ahmed Daniyal 27 15 24 2 2 180 Axar Patel not out 1 1 4 0 0 100 Extras (lb 1, nb 1, w 11) 13 Total 20 Ov (RR: 10.55) 211/6 Bowling O M R W ECON 0s WD Saim Ayub 4 0 47 1 11.75 6 1 Saad Masood 3 0 33 0 11 7 0 Ahmed Daniyal 3 0 43 2 14.33 8 3 Arafat Minhas 3 0 25 2 8.33 5 1 Abrar Ahmed 4 0 29 1 7.25 8 1 Sufyan Moqim 3 0 33 0 11 5 1