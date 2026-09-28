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Asiad 2026: India enters semis in cricket after rain washes out Q/F vs AFG

India will take on winners of the quarter-final between Nepal and Sri Lanka. If that match is abandoned, then Sri Lanka, by virtue of their higher ranking, will take on India in the semi-final

Ishan Kishan, Ishan
India's Ishan Kishan arrives ahead of the men's cricket Quarterfinal 2 between India and Afghanistan at the 20th Asian Games, at Korogi Athletic Park in Nagoya, Aichi Prefecture, Japan, Monday, Sept. 28, 2026.(Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Nagoya
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 28 2026 | 10:56 AM IST
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The Indian men's cricket team entered the Asian Games semi-final without even taking the field after its quarter-final against Afghanistan was abandoned due to inclement weather here on Monday.

The defending champion side made it to the last four as it is ranked No.1 in the ICC T20I rankings while Afghanistan is currently placed 10th.

Check Asian Games 2026 latest news here Check Asian Games 2026 medal tally here

India will take on winners of the quarter-final between Nepal and Sri Lanka. If that match is abandoned, then Sri Lanka, by virtue of their higher ranking, will take on India in the semi-final.

There has been consistent rain in Nagoya for the past few days and even a curtailed match was a remote possibility on the day.

Strangely enough, if the competition is entirely washed out due to rain then India might win gold because of their top ranking.

The first quarterfinal between Pakistan and Hong Kong was also washed out, allowing the former to move ahead on the basis of their higher ICC ranking.

Check Asian Games 2026 latest news here Check Asian Games 2026 medal tally here

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: Sep 28 2026 | 10:56 AM IST

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