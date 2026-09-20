Asiad 2026: India hockey teams' full schedule, squads, match timings

The women, meanwhile, are chasing their first Asian Games gold since 1982. Their commanding opening victory provided an ideal start to that pursuit after a strong fifth-place finish at the 2026 Women’s Hockey World Cup. The men’s team finished eighth at the 2026 World Cup and will be looking to rediscover its best form in Aichi-Nagoya. India’s men are drawn in Pool A alongside Japan, Korea, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Indonesia. The women are in Pool B with Japan, Thailand, Singapore, Indonesia and Uzbekistan. Each category features 12 teams split into two pools of six, with the top two teams from each pool advancing to the semi-finals.

Indian men’s team performance at the Asian Games India’s men have enjoyed a rich history in hockey at the Asian Games since the sport was introduced in 1958. Except for the 2006 edition, when they finished fifth, India have returned with at least a medal from every edition. The men’s team have won four gold, nine silver and three bronze medals at the Asian Games. They enter Aichi-Nagoya as the defending champions after winning gold at Hangzhou. Indian women’s hockey team at the Asian Games The Indian women’s team entered the Asian Games after finishing fifth at the 2026 Women’s Hockey World Cup in Belgium and the Netherlands.

Women’s hockey was introduced at the Asian Games in 1982, when India won their only gold medal in the event. The tournament was played in New Delhi. India later won silver medals in 1998 and 2018, along with bronze medals in 1986, 2006, 2014 and Hangzhou. They have also finished fourth on four occasions. The women began their Aichi-Nagoya campaign in dominant fashion, beating Uzbekistan 19-0. India enjoyed 62 per cent possession and won 19 penalty corners in the one-sided Pool B contest. Asian Games 2026 hockey schedule for the Indian men's team All in Indian Standard Time (IST) Match Date Day Time (IST) Fixture Venue Status 4 Sep 20, 2026 Sunday 11:30:00 India vs Indonesia Aichi-Nagoya, Japan Upcoming 12 Sep 22, 2026 Tuesday 15:30:00 India vs Sri Lanka Aichi-Nagoya, Japan Scheduled 16 Sep 24, 2026 Thursday 11:30:00 Korea vs India Aichi-Nagoya, Japan Scheduled 23 Sep 26, 2026 Saturday 13:30:00 Japan vs India Aichi-Nagoya, Japan Scheduled 30 Sep 28, 2026 Monday 15:30:00 India vs Bangladesh Aichi-Nagoya, Japan Scheduled The schedule for the remaining matches is as follows: October 1, Thursday: 11th/12th-place, classification matches and semi-finals – 5:30 AM onwards October 3, Saturday: 9th/10th-place, 7th/8th-place, 5th/6th-place, bronze-medal match and gold-medal match – 5:30 AM onwards Asian Games 2026 hockey schedule for the Indian women's team Match Date Day Time (IST) Fixture Venue Result/Status 6 Sep 20, 2026 Sunday 07:30:00 India vs Uzbekistan Aichi-Nagoya, Japan India won 19-0 9 Sep 21, 2026 Monday 09:30:00 India vs Indonesia Aichi-Nagoya, Japan Scheduled 16 Sep 23, 2026 Wednesday 11:30:00 Thailand vs India Aichi-Nagoya, Japan Scheduled 20 Sep 25, 2026 Friday 07:30:00 Japan vs India Aichi-Nagoya, Japan Scheduled 30 Sep 27, 2026 Sunday 15:30:00 India vs Singapore Aichi-Nagoya, Japan Scheduled All in Indian Standard Time (IST) The schedule for the remaining matches is as follows: September 30, Wednesday: 11th/12th-place, classification matches and semi-finals – 5:30 AM onwards October 2, Friday: 9th/10th-place, 7th/8th-place, 5th/6th-place, bronze-medal match and gold-medal match – 5:30 AM onwards Indian Men’s Hockey Team Full Squad Goalkeepers: Mohith HS, Suraj Karkera Defenders: Jarmanpreet Singh, Harmanpreet Singh (c), Amit Rohidas, Jugraj Singh, Sanjay, Sumit, Yashdeep Siwach Midfielders: Rajinder Singh, Raj Kumar Pal, Hardik Singh, Manpreet Singh, Nilakanta Sharma, Vivek Sagar Prasad Forwards: Dilpreet Singh, Shilanand Lakra, Sukhjeet Singh, Mandeep Singh, Abhishek Indian Women’s Hockey Team Full Squad Goalkeepers: Savita, Bichu Devi Kharibam