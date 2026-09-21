Asiad 2026: India kick off men's kabaddi gold defence with 49-24 win vs JPN

The Indian men's kabaddi team began its title defence at the Asian Games with a resounding 49-24 win over hosts Japan in their opening Group fixture here on Monday.

India dominated from the outset, establishing a 31-9 lead by half-time as Ayan Lohchab and Devank Dalal combined effectively in the raiding department at the Tokai Citizens Gymnasium.

The defending champions then added 18 more points in the second half.

India finished with 36 out points, eight all-out points and two super-tackle points.

India are placed in Group A alongside Japan, South Korea, Chinese Taipei and Bangladesh.

They will face South Korea in their next match on Tuesday.