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Asiad 2026: India miss EFootball quarterfinals in Esports competition

Uzbekistan progressed to the quarterfinals after topping the group with four points from two outings. The top team from each group advances to the last eight round

India's eFootball campaign in the Asian Games ends
India's eFootball campaign in the Asian Games ends
Press Trust of India Aichi (Japan)
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 23 2026 | 8:15 AM IST
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India's eFootball campaign in the Asian Games ended despite holding Uzbekistan for a draw and receiving a walkover from Mongolia in Group F matches of the esports competition here on Tuesday.

Uzbekistan progressed to the quarterfinals after topping the group with four points from two outings. The top team from each group advances to the last eight round.

India also logged four points but their tally came from the draw and a walkover from Mongolia, hence finishing second behind the Uzbeks. Check Asian Games 2026 latest news here Check Asian Games 2026 medal tally here

But Uzbekistan managed to beat Mongolia after the draw against India, and three points from that victory helped them progress to the round of eight.

Earlier, the Indian team comprising Danial Patel and Chinmay Sahoo played out a goalless draw against the Uzbekistan pair of Abubakir Iminjonov and Farrukh Mirkhamitov in their first match However, in their second tie, India got a walkover from the Mongolian team consisting Munkh-Ochir Batmanlai and Khantamir Munkh-Orgil.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: Sep 23 2026 | 8:15 AM IST

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