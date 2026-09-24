Asiad 2026: India miss out on bronze in 10m air pistol team event

The Indian men's 10m air pistol team missed out on a bronze medal as it ended fourth but the mixed skeet team entered the finals of the Asian Games shooting competition here on Thursday.

The trio of Kamaljeet, Balakrishna Kedarling Uchaganve and Aakash Bharadwaj finished with a score of 1730 across six series. To make it worse for India, none of the three managed to qualify for the individual finals.

China won the gold on account of a higher inner 10 count (1743-70x), ahead of silver-medallists Indonesia (1743-57x) and bronze-winners Japan (1730). Check Asian Games 2026 latest news here Check Asian Games 2026 medal tally here