Asiad 2026 Oct 1 India full schedule, IND vs PAK match time, live streaming

India's rivalry with Pakistan will unfold on two fronts at the Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya on Thursday, October 1, with the men's volleyball team chasing a semifinal berth and the men's hockey side seeking a place in the gold-medal match.

The volleyball quarterfinal begins at 6:30 am IST, while the hockey semifinal gets under way at 1 pm. Between those contests, India will face Sri Lanka in the men's cricket semifinal at 10 am.

After a four-gold Wednesday, India's compound archers will return for the individual competitions, while squash, shooting, taekwondo and track cycling will offer further opportunities to reach finals or add medals.

India vs Pakistan volleyball: Unbeaten India seek to reverse Games record India enter the quarterfinal after winning all three Pool C matches. Straight-sets victories over Vietnam and Hong Kong were followed by a stirring recovery against Qatar, with India overturning a two-set deficit to win 3-2. Pakistan finished second in Pool A after losing to Japan. The recent Asian Games head-to-head favours Pakistan, who beat India 3-1 at Jakarta 2018 and 3-0 in the fifth-place playoff at Hangzhou 2023. India, though, recorded a 3-0 victory over Pakistan in the CAVA Men's Nations League in 2025. Thursday's winner will advance to the semifinals. For India, victory would keep alive the bid for a first Asian Games volleyball medal since the bronze at Seoul 1986.

India vs Pakistan hockey: Defending champions target final India's hockey campaign has been more emphatic. The defending champions topped Pool A with five wins, scoring 49 goals and conceding four. A sixth successive victory would assure them of at least silver and leave them one win from retaining the title. Pakistan lead the overall head-to-head with 82 wins to India's 70, alongside 32 draws in 184 meetings. Recent results favour India, who have won the last five encounters, including a 5-3 victory at the 2026 men's Hockey World Cup. At the previous Asian Games, India beat Pakistan 10-2 in the pool stage, their biggest victory over their neighbours by goal margin. Thursday's contest, however, carries the immediate prize of a place in the final.

India vs Sri Lanka cricket: One win from another gold-medal match Shreyas Iyer's side will continue its men's cricket title defence against Sri Lanka at 10 am. India reached the semifinals after rain washed out their quarterfinal against Afghanistan. A win would secure at least silver and a place in the final. Pakistan face Bangladesh in the other semifinal, leaving open the possibility of an India-Pakistan gold-medal contest if both sides advance. Archery: Chikitha and Ganesh seek individual success After India's sweep of the women's, men's and mixed compound team titles on Wednesday, Chikitha Taniparthi and Ganesh Mani Ratnam Thirumuru will look to carry that momentum into the individual events.

Chikitha, already a double gold medallist after the women's and mixed team victories, faces Indonesia's Nurisa Dian Ashrifah in the women's quarterfinal at 5:30 am. Ganesh, a member of the gold-winning men's team, takes on Chen Chieh-lun in the men's quarterfinal at 9:47 am. Both must negotiate the quarterfinals and semifinals to reach their respective gold-medal matches later in the day. Squash and taekwondo: Final berths within reach India's women's squash team face Hong Kong at 7 am, followed by the men's semifinal against Malaysia at 1 pm. Victory in either tie would secure a place in the final and at least silver.

Roopa Bayor will also target the gold-medal contest in women's individual poomsae, with her taekwondo semifinals beginning from 5:30 am. Shooting and cycling lead other medal opportunities Anish Bhanwala will contest stage 2 of the men's 25m rapid fire pistol qualification at 6:10 am, alongside the team medal event. His place in the individual final, scheduled for noon, depends on qualification. Harshita Jakhar and Swasti Singh have a direct medal opportunity in the women's madison final at 12:18 pm. Harshveer Singh Sekhon begins the men's omnium with the scratch race at 6:30 am, while Keerthi Rangaswamy Chikka and Celestina start women's sprint qualification at 7 am.