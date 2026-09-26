Asiad 2026: India retain gold in men's kabaddi; beat Iran 40-34 in final

India completed a golden double in kabaddi at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games on Saturday as the men's team defeated Iran 40-34 in a thrilling final to retain their title, hours after the women's side had also beaten the same opponents to defend their gold.

The victory gave India their ninth Asian Games kabaddi gold overall and kept their dominance alive after a closely fought contest against the team that had ended their long winning streak in 2018. India remained unbeaten throughout their campaign, winning all their group-stage matches before overcoming Thailand in the semi-final.

The women's team's 37-34 victory earlier in the day had already secured one half of the golden double, with the men's side completing it in the evening.

Iran push India in tightly contested final The men's final was closely fought from the outset, with Iran matching India in both attack and defence. The two sides were locked at 20-20 at one stage, reflecting the intensity of a contest between two teams with a long history at the Asian Games. India gradually managed to gain the upper hand after the scores were level, creating the separation they needed in the second half. Iran continued to challenge the defending champions, but India maintained their composure to move towards the 40-point mark. The Indian team eventually secured a six-point victory, winning 40-34 and successfully retaining the gold medal they had reclaimed at the Hangzhou Games in 2023.

India seal gold after unbeaten campaign India's triumph capped an unbeaten campaign in Aichi-Nagoya. The men's team had progressed through the group stage without defeat before producing a commanding 66-28 victory over Thailand in the semi-final to set up another final against Iran. The gold was especially significant given India's history with Iran at the Asian Games. Iran had ended India's seven-edition winning streak in the men's event at the Jakarta Games in 2018, where India finished fourth. The Indian team bounced back by reclaiming the title at Hangzhou in 2023 and has now successfully defended it in Aichi-Nagoya. ALSO READ: Asian Games 2026: Full list of India's medal winners; updated medal tally India's victory also completed an unbeaten run for both kabaddi teams at these Games, with the women's side having defeated Iran 37-34 earlier on Saturday.

Golden double after women's triumph The men's victory came after the Indian women's team had already secured gold earlier in the day with a 37-34 win over Iran. India led 22-16 at half-time before Iran mounted a strong comeback in the second half, but the defending champions held on to secure another women's title. The women's team had also gone through the tournament unbeaten and extended their record in the event, having won the gold medal at every Asian Games except Jakarta 2018, when Iran defeated them in the final. The two victories meant India secured gold medals in both men's and women's kabaddi at Aichi-Nagoya. The Indian players celebrated the women's triumph with a victory lap and chants of 'Vande Mataram', before the men's team completed the golden double later in the day.