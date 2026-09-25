Home / Sports / Asian Games / News / Asiad 2026: India's kabaddi teams storm into men's, women's finals

Asiad 2026: India's kabaddi teams storm into men's, women's finals

The women marched into the summit clash with a 48-24 triumph over Nepal before the men joined them with a 66-28 victory against Thailand in the last-four stage

India's men's kabaddi team
India's men's kabaddi team
Press Trust of India Nagoya
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 25 2026 | 12:09 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

The Indian men's and women's kabaddi teams stayed on course for a successful defence of their gold medals as they logged facile wins to enter the finals of their respective events at the Asian Games here on Friday.

The women marched into the summit clash with a 48-24 triumph over Nepal before the men joined them with a 66-28 victory against Thailand in the last-four stage.

The comprehensive wins also kept the two defending champion teams' unbeaten run in the ongoing edition intact.

In the women's match, India established a sizeable 31-17 lead in the first half, including four all-out and four bonus points.

Nepal could never challenge India enough and managed to gather only seven more points in the second half.

The men's match followed a similar script as the Indians went up 37-18 in the first half and maintained the supremacy in the next half as well. Check Asian Games 2026 latest news here Check Asian Games 2026 medal tally here

The gulf in talent and experience between the two teams was evident from the 15 bonus points that the Indians clinched as against 5 by Thailand during the match.

The two teams will be up against the winners of the Iran-Chinese Taipei clash in both the draws.

Women's kabaddi became an Asian Games sport for the first time in 2010 and India have dominated every edition so far.

India are the defending champions in the men's event as well. The team will be up against Thailand in its semifinal clash.

Men's kabaddi has been a part of the Asiad roster since 1990 with India winning eight golds so far.

The only other nation to have secured gold apart from India in the competition is Iran, which finished on top in 2018.

India had stunningly settled for a bronze in that edition.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

whatsappConnect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Asiad 2026: Tough road for Lakshya, Sindhu; Satwik-Chirag eye another gold

Asiad 2026: Dilpreet hits hat-trick as India extend win streak with 8-1 win

Asiad 2026: Anantjeet-Parinaaz deliver historic skeet mixed-team bronze

Asiad 2026: Knee injury ends boxer Sumit's campaign in round of 16

Asiad 2026: India's Bhavani and Shreya bow out in fencing in round of 16

Topics :Asian GamesKabaddi

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveAsian Games 2026 LIVECJP on Gyanesh KumarNEET PG Result OutNSE Share PriceBank Bank strikeStock Market CrashNSE stock listingInsurance Stock Crash Today

First Published: Sep 25 2026 | 12:08 PM IST

Next Story