Asiad 2026: India's shooting contingent, full schedule and live streaming

India’s shooting campaign at the Asian Games 2026 got off to a strong start on Sunday, September 20, with Elavenil Valarivan winning silver in the women’s 10m air rifle individual final, shortly after combining with Sonam Uttam Maskar and Vidarsa Kochalumkal Vinod to take silver in the team event. Elavenil went into the individual final after qualifying seventh with 633.5, while Sonam entered the medal round after finishing third in qualification with 634.1. Elavenil made a fast start in the final, moving to the top of the standings with 53.1 after the opening five shots. She maintained the lead after 10 shots with 106.0, while Sonam was joint fifth on 104.2 as the elimination phase began.

The contest eventually came down to Elavenil and Japan’s Hinata Taichi. With two shots remaining, Elavenil registered a 10.4 compared with Hinata’s 10.6, leaving the Japanese shooter ahead going into the final shot. Elavenil closed with a 10.1, while Hinata shot 10.2 to secure gold. The Indian settled for silver, adding a second shooting medal to India’s tally on the opening day. Earlier, Elavenil, Sonam and Vidarsa had combined for 1898.0 points to take silver in the women’s 10m air rifle team event. China won the team gold with 1904.2, while hosts Japan claimed bronze with 1897.1, finishing just 0.9 points behind India.

India have therefore collected two silver medals from the women’s 10m air rifle event — one in the team competition and another through Elavenil in the individual final. India’s shooting record at Asian Games Shooting has historically been one of India’s most productive sports at the Asian Games. Before Aichi-Nagoya 2026, Indian shooters had won 80 medals — 16 gold, 30 silver and 34 bronze. The women’s 10m air rifle team silver took that tally to 81, before Elavenil’s individual silver increased India’s all-time Asian Games shooting medal count to 82 — 16 gold, 32 silver and 34 bronze. India had registered their best-ever shooting performance at the Hangzhou Asian Games, winning 22 medals — seven gold, nine silver and six bronze.

Who are India’s biggest shooting medal hopes at Asian Games 2026? A double medallist at the Paris Olympics, Manu Bhaker will lead India’s pistol challenge and is entered in the women’s 10m air pistol and 25m pistol events. Esha Singh will also compete in both events, while Suruchi Singh is part of the 10m air pistol line-up. In rifle, Rudrankksh Patil and Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar are among India’s leading contenders, while Anant Jeet Singh Naruka is one of the country’s key skeet hopes. Elavenil has already delivered two medals — silver in the women’s 10m air rifle team event and another silver in the individual final. She will also compete alongside Parth Mane in the 10m air rifle mixed-team event later in the Games.