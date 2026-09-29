Asiad 2026: India's wrestling contingent, full schedule, streaming in India

The Indian wrestling contingent will look to improve on its performance from the Hangzhou Asian Games when the sport takes centre stage at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games 2026 in Japan. India will field wrestlers across women's freestyle, men's freestyle and Greco-Roman wrestling, with the competition scheduled from September 30 to October 3.

The Indian squad includes Olympic bronze medallist Aman Sehrawat, World Championship medallist Antim Panghal, Deepak Punia, Sujeet Kalkal and several wrestlers looking to make their mark on the continental stage. Wrestling will be held at the Nagoya City Inae Sports Centre, with the competition following a one-day format for each set of weight categories.

Who are India's biggest medal hopes in wrestling for Asian Games 2026? Aman Sehrawat and Sujeet Kalkal will be among India's notable medal contenders in men's freestyle. Sehrawat, who won a bronze medal at the Paris 2024 Olympics, will compete in the 57kg category, while Sujeet will take part in the 65kg class. Sagar Jaglan, Deepak Punia and Rajat Ruhal will also represent India in the men's freestyle categories. Antim Panghal, who won bronze at the Hangzhou Asian Games, returns in the women's 53kg category. Manisha Bhanwala, Mansi Ahlawat, Nisha Dahiya, Dipanshi and Priya Malik complete the women's contingent. Check Asian Games 2026 latest news here Check Asian Games 2026 medal tally here In Greco-Roman wrestling, Sunil Kumar will be one of India's more experienced names. He won a bronze medal in the 87kg category at Hangzhou 2022 and returns in the same weight class. Nitesh Kumar, Aman, Deepak and Sumit Dalal will also represent India.

Indian wrestlers' performance at the Asian Games India have won 65 wrestling medals at the Asian Games — 11 gold, 15 silver and 39 bronze — making wrestling one of the country's major medal-producing sports at the continental event. At the Hangzhou Asian Games, held in 2023, Indian wrestlers won six medals: one silver and five bronze. Deepak Punia won the silver medal in men's freestyle 86kg, while Aman Sehrawat and Sunil Kumar won bronze medals in men's freestyle 57kg and Greco-Roman 87kg, respectively. India also collected three more bronze medals at the Games. Indian wrestling contingent for the Asian Games 2026 Women's freestyle Dipanshi - Women's 50kg

Antim Panghal - Women's 53kg

Manisha Bhanwala - Women's 57kg

Mansi Ahlawat - Women's 62kg

Nisha Dahiya - Women's 68kg

Priya Malik - Women's 76kg Men's freestyle

Aman Sehrawat - Men's freestyle 57kg

Sujeet Kalkal - Men's freestyle 65kg

Sagar Jaglan - Men's freestyle 74kg

Deepak Punia - Men's freestyle 97kg

Rajat Ruhal - Men's freestyle 125kg Men's Greco-Roman Sumit Dalal - Greco-Roman 60kg

Deepak - Greco-Roman 67kg

Aman - Greco-Roman 77kg

Sunil Kumar - Greco-Roman 87kg

Nitesh Kumar - Greco-Roman 97kg Indian wrestling schedule at the Asian Games 2026 Wrestling at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games will be held from September 30 to October 3 at the Nagoya City Inae Sports Centre. The competition will follow a one-day format, with qualification, semifinals and repechage rounds in the morning session and medal bouts in the evening. Date Competition Indian wrestlers Round Venue September 30, Wednesday Men's Greco-Roman 67kg, 87kg, 130kg; Women's 68kg Deepak (67kg), Sunil Kumar (87kg), Nisha Dahiya (68kg) Qualification, semifinals and repechage Nagoya City Inae Sports Centre September 30, Wednesday Men's Greco-Roman 67kg, 87kg, 130kg; Women's 68kg Deepak (67kg), Sunil Kumar (87kg), Nisha Dahiya (68kg) Medal bouts and finals Nagoya City Inae Sports Centre October 1, Thursday Men's Greco-Roman 60kg, 77kg, 97kg; Women's 62kg Sumit Dalal (60kg), Aman (77kg), Nitesh Kumar (97kg), Mansi Ahlawat (62kg) Qualification, semifinals and repechage Nagoya City Inae Sports Centre October 1, Thursday Men's Greco-Roman 60kg, 77kg, 97kg; Women's 62kg Sumit Dalal (60kg), Aman (77kg), Nitesh Kumar (97kg), Mansi Ahlawat (62kg) Medal bouts and finals Nagoya City Inae Sports Centre October 2, Friday Men's freestyle 65kg, 86kg, 125kg; Women's 50kg, 76kg Sujeet Kalkal (65kg), Dipanshi (50kg), Priya Malik (76kg) Qualification, semifinals and repechage Nagoya City Inae Sports Centre October 2, Friday Men's freestyle 65kg, 86kg, 125kg; Women's 50kg, 76kg Sujeet Kalkal (65kg), Dipanshi (50kg), Priya Malik (76kg) Medal bouts and finals Nagoya City Inae Sports Centre October 3, Saturday Men's freestyle 57kg, 74kg, 97kg; Women's 53kg, 57kg Aman Sehrawat (57kg), Sagar Jaglan (74kg), Deepak Punia (97kg), Antim Panghal (53kg), Manisha Bhanwala (57kg) Qualification, semifinals and repechage Nagoya City Inae Sports Centre October 3, Saturday Men's freestyle 57kg, 74kg, 97kg; Women's 53kg, 57kg Aman Sehrawat (57kg), Sagar Jaglan (74kg), Deepak Punia (97kg), Antim Panghal (53kg), Manisha Bhanwala (57kg) Medal bouts and finals Nagoya City Inae Sports Centre

Indian wrestling matches broadcast and live streaming details for Asian Games 2026 When will the Indian wrestling matches take place in the Asian Games 2026? The Indian wrestling matches will be played from September 30 to October 3, 2026. Wrestling will be held at the Nagoya City Inae Sports Centre in Nagoya, with morning qualification sessions and evening medal sessions. Which channels will telecast the Indian wrestling matches at the Asian Games 2026? The Asian Games 2026 will be broadcast in India on Sony Sports Network. Viewers can follow India's wrestling matches through the network's television coverage. Where can people follow the live streaming of the Indian wrestling matches at the Asian Games 2026?