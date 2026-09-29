Asiad 2026: India's wrestling contingent, full schedule, streaming in India

The Indian wrestling contingent will look to improve on its performance from the Hangzhou Asian Games when the sport takes centre stage at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games 2026 in Japan. India will field wrestlers across women's freestyle, men's freestyle and Greco-Roman wrestling, with the competition scheduled from September 30 to October 3.
The Indian squad includes Olympic bronze medallist Aman Sehrawat, World Championship medallist Antim Panghal, Deepak Punia, Sujeet Kalkal and several wrestlers looking to make their mark on the continental stage. Wrestling will be held at the Nagoya City Inae Sports Centre, with the competition following a one-day format for each set of weight categories.
Who are India's biggest medal hopes in wrestling for Asian Games 2026?
Aman Sehrawat and Sujeet Kalkal will be among India's notable medal contenders in men's freestyle. Sehrawat, who won a bronze medal at the Paris 2024 Olympics, will compete in the 57kg category, while Sujeet will take part in the 65kg class. Sagar Jaglan, Deepak Punia and Rajat Ruhal will also represent India in the men's freestyle categories.
Antim Panghal, who won bronze at the Hangzhou Asian Games, returns in the women's 53kg category. Manisha Bhanwala, Mansi Ahlawat, Nisha Dahiya, Dipanshi and Priya Malik complete the women's contingent.
India have won 65 wrestling medals at the Asian Games — 11 gold, 15 silver and 39 bronze — making wrestling one of the country's major medal-producing sports at the continental event.
At the Hangzhou Asian Games, held in 2023, Indian wrestlers won six medals: one silver and five bronze.
Deepak Punia won the silver medal in men's freestyle 86kg, while Aman Sehrawat and Sunil Kumar won bronze medals in men's freestyle 57kg and Greco-Roman 87kg, respectively. India also collected three more bronze medals at the Games.
Indian wrestling contingent for the Asian Games 2026
Women's freestyle
Dipanshi - Women's 50kg
Antim Panghal - Women's 53kg
Manisha Bhanwala - Women's 57kg
Mansi Ahlawat - Women's 62kg
Nisha Dahiya - Women's 68kg
Priya Malik - Women's 76kg
Men's freestyle
Aman Sehrawat - Men's freestyle 57kg
Sujeet Kalkal - Men's freestyle 65kg
Sagar Jaglan - Men's freestyle 74kg
Deepak Punia - Men's freestyle 97kg
Rajat Ruhal - Men's freestyle 125kg
Men's Greco-Roman
Sumit Dalal - Greco-Roman 60kg
Deepak - Greco-Roman 67kg
Aman - Greco-Roman 77kg
Sunil Kumar - Greco-Roman 87kg
Nitesh Kumar - Greco-Roman 97kg
Indian wrestling schedule at the Asian Games 2026
Wrestling at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games will be held from September 30 to October 3 at the Nagoya City Inae Sports Centre. The competition will follow a one-day format, with qualification, semifinals and repechage rounds in the morning session and medal bouts in the evening.
Indian wrestling matches broadcast and live streaming details for Asian Games 2026
When will the Indian wrestling matches take place in the Asian Games 2026?
The Indian wrestling matches will be played from September 30 to October 3, 2026. Wrestling will be held at the Nagoya City Inae Sports Centre in Nagoya, with morning qualification sessions and evening medal sessions.
Which channels will telecast the Indian wrestling matches at the Asian Games 2026?
The Asian Games 2026 will be broadcast in India on Sony Sports Network. Viewers can follow India's wrestling matches through the network's television coverage.
Where can people follow the live streaming of the Indian wrestling matches at the Asian Games 2026?
Indian viewers can follow the live streaming of the Asian Games on SonyLIV, through its website and app.