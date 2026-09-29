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Asiad 2026: India's wrestling contingent, full schedule, streaming in India

2024 Paris Olympics medallist Aman Sehrawat will once again be India's leading medal prospect at Asian Games 2026 at Aichi-Nagoya

India's wrestling schedule at the Asian Games 2026
India's wrestling schedule at the Asian Games 2026
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Sep 29 2026 | 4:59 PM IST
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The Indian wrestling contingent will look to improve on its performance from the Hangzhou Asian Games when the sport takes centre stage at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games 2026 in Japan. India will field wrestlers across women's freestyle, men's freestyle and Greco-Roman wrestling, with the competition scheduled from September 30 to October 3.
 
The Indian squad includes Olympic bronze medallist Aman Sehrawat, World Championship medallist Antim Panghal, Deepak Punia, Sujeet Kalkal and several wrestlers looking to make their mark on the continental stage. Wrestling will be held at the Nagoya City Inae Sports Centre, with the competition following a one-day format for each set of weight categories.

Who are India's biggest medal hopes in wrestling for Asian Games 2026?

Aman Sehrawat and Sujeet Kalkal will be among India's notable medal contenders in men's freestyle. Sehrawat, who won a bronze medal at the Paris 2024 Olympics, will compete in the 57kg category, while Sujeet will take part in the 65kg class. Sagar Jaglan, Deepak Punia and Rajat Ruhal will also represent India in the men's freestyle categories.
 
Antim Panghal, who won bronze at the Hangzhou Asian Games, returns in the women's 53kg category. Manisha Bhanwala, Mansi Ahlawat, Nisha Dahiya, Dipanshi and Priya Malik complete the women's contingent.
 
In Greco-Roman wrestling, Sunil Kumar will be one of India's more experienced names. He won a bronze medal in the 87kg category at Hangzhou 2022 and returns in the same weight class. Nitesh Kumar, Aman, Deepak and Sumit Dalal will also represent India. Check Asian Games 2026 latest news here Check Asian Games 2026 medal tally here

Indian wrestlers' performance at the Asian Games

India have won 65 wrestling medals at the Asian Games — 11 gold, 15 silver and 39 bronze — making wrestling one of the country's major medal-producing sports at the continental event.
 
At the Hangzhou Asian Games, held in 2023, Indian wrestlers won six medals: one silver and five bronze.
 
Deepak Punia won the silver medal in men's freestyle 86kg, while Aman Sehrawat and Sunil Kumar won bronze medals in men's freestyle 57kg and Greco-Roman 87kg, respectively. India also collected three more bronze medals at the Games.

Indian wrestling contingent for the Asian Games 2026

Women's freestyle
  • Dipanshi - Women's 50kg
  • Antim Panghal - Women's 53kg
  • Manisha Bhanwala - Women's 57kg
  • Mansi Ahlawat - Women's 62kg
  • Nisha Dahiya - Women's 68kg
  • Priya Malik - Women's 76kg
Men's freestyle
  • Aman Sehrawat - Men's freestyle 57kg
  • Sujeet Kalkal - Men's freestyle 65kg
  • Sagar Jaglan - Men's freestyle 74kg
  • Deepak Punia - Men's freestyle 97kg
  • Rajat Ruhal - Men's freestyle 125kg
Men's Greco-Roman
  • Sumit Dalal - Greco-Roman 60kg
  • Deepak - Greco-Roman 67kg
  • Aman - Greco-Roman 77kg
  • Sunil Kumar - Greco-Roman 87kg
  • Nitesh Kumar - Greco-Roman 97kg

Indian wrestling schedule at the Asian Games 2026

Wrestling at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games will be held from September 30 to October 3 at the Nagoya City Inae Sports Centre. The competition will follow a one-day format, with qualification, semifinals and repechage rounds in the morning session and medal bouts in the evening.
DateCompetitionIndian wrestlersRoundVenue
September 30, WednesdayMen's Greco-Roman 67kg, 87kg, 130kg; Women's 68kgDeepak (67kg), Sunil Kumar (87kg), Nisha Dahiya (68kg)Qualification, semifinals and repechageNagoya City Inae Sports Centre
September 30, WednesdayMen's Greco-Roman 67kg, 87kg, 130kg; Women's 68kgDeepak (67kg), Sunil Kumar (87kg), Nisha Dahiya (68kg)Medal bouts and finalsNagoya City Inae Sports Centre
October 1, ThursdayMen's Greco-Roman 60kg, 77kg, 97kg; Women's 62kgSumit Dalal (60kg), Aman (77kg), Nitesh Kumar (97kg), Mansi Ahlawat (62kg)Qualification, semifinals and repechageNagoya City Inae Sports Centre
October 1, ThursdayMen's Greco-Roman 60kg, 77kg, 97kg; Women's 62kgSumit Dalal (60kg), Aman (77kg), Nitesh Kumar (97kg), Mansi Ahlawat (62kg)Medal bouts and finalsNagoya City Inae Sports Centre
October 2, FridayMen's freestyle 65kg, 86kg, 125kg; Women's 50kg, 76kgSujeet Kalkal (65kg), Dipanshi (50kg), Priya Malik (76kg)Qualification, semifinals and repechageNagoya City Inae Sports Centre
October 2, FridayMen's freestyle 65kg, 86kg, 125kg; Women's 50kg, 76kgSujeet Kalkal (65kg), Dipanshi (50kg), Priya Malik (76kg)Medal bouts and finalsNagoya City Inae Sports Centre
October 3, SaturdayMen's freestyle 57kg, 74kg, 97kg; Women's 53kg, 57kgAman Sehrawat (57kg), Sagar Jaglan (74kg), Deepak Punia (97kg), Antim Panghal (53kg), Manisha Bhanwala (57kg)Qualification, semifinals and repechageNagoya City Inae Sports Centre
October 3, SaturdayMen's freestyle 57kg, 74kg, 97kg; Women's 53kg, 57kgAman Sehrawat (57kg), Sagar Jaglan (74kg), Deepak Punia (97kg), Antim Panghal (53kg), Manisha Bhanwala (57kg)Medal bouts and finalsNagoya City Inae Sports Centre

Indian wrestling matches broadcast and live streaming details for Asian Games 2026

When will the Indian wrestling matches take place in the Asian Games 2026?
 
The Indian wrestling matches will be played from September 30 to October 3, 2026. Wrestling will be held at the Nagoya City Inae Sports Centre in Nagoya, with morning qualification sessions and evening medal sessions.
 
Which channels will telecast the Indian wrestling matches at the Asian Games 2026?
 
The Asian Games 2026 will be broadcast in India on Sony Sports Network. Viewers can follow India's wrestling matches through the network's television coverage.
 
Where can people follow the live streaming of the Indian wrestling matches at the Asian Games 2026?
 
Indian viewers can follow the live streaming of the Asian Games on SonyLIV, through its website and app.
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First Published: Sep 29 2026 | 4:58 PM IST

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