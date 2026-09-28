Asiad 2026 IND vs AFG cricket: Nisshin weather & hourly rain forecast today

India’s Asian Games 2026 cricket quarter-final against Afghanistan faces a weather test in Nisshin on Monday, September 28, after rain forced the abandonment of the day’s first match at the same ground. Pakistan’s quarter-final against Hong Kong, China was called off without a toss because the outfield at Korogi Sports Park was too wet for play.

India and Afghanistan are scheduled to meet in the second quarter-final at 2 pm local time, or 10:30 am IST, according to the Japan Cricket Association. Japan is three hours and 30 minutes ahead of India.

Nisshin weather today: Will it rain during India vs Afghanistan?

AccuWeather’s hourly forecast for Nisshin shows the best chance of a break in the rain around the scheduled start. The probability of precipitation is 40 per cent at 1 pm local time, falling to 34 per cent at 2 pm. It returns to 40 per cent at 3 pm before rising to 58 per cent at 4 pm and 60 per cent at 6 pm. AccuWeather forecasts rain at both 4 pm and 6 pm. These percentages describe the chance of precipitation, not the chance of a washout. India vs Afghanistan cricket: Quarterfinal weather hourly forecast Nisshin local time IST Forecast Chance of precipitation Temperature 13:00:00 09:30:00 Cloudy 40 per cent 25°C 14:00:00 10:30:00 Cloudy 34 per cent 24°C 15:00:00 11:30:00 Cloudy 40 per cent 24°C 16:00:00 12:30:00 Rain 58 per cent 24°C 17:00:00 13:30:00 Cloudy 49 per cent 24°C 18:00:00 14:30:00 Rain 60 per cent 24°C Source: AccuWeather’s hourly forecast for Nisshin, checked on Monday morning. Forecasts can change.

Why a drier start may still leave the match at risk The concern extends beyond rain falling during the match. AccuWeather forecasts an 85 per cent chance of rain at 11 am local time and 81 per cent at noon, leaving limited time for the outfield to dry before the scheduled 2 pm start. Its forecast also shows rain returning later in the afternoon. Whether play is possible will depend on conditions at the ground and the officials’ assessment. There is already evidence of the ground’s vulnerability. Overnight rain and a wet outfield affected Pakistan’s training session in Nisshin on Sunday. On Monday morning, persistent rain and a sodden outfield ruled out even a shortened match against Hong Kong, China.

The women’s tournament offered an earlier warning. Bangladesh’s quarter-final against China on September 17 was abandoned without a ball being bowled; days of rain had left the Korogi outfield unfit even when the skies cleared. What happens if India vs Afghanistan is abandoned? If the second quarter-final cannot produce a result, India would advance to the semi-finals under the competition’s higher-ranking provision. The same provision sent Pakistan through after Monday’s washout and Bangladesh through after the abandoned women’s quarter-final against China. A forecast alone cannot decide the match: officials must first determine whether the outfield becomes fit for play. Rain also decided the previous Asian Games men’s cricket final between India and Afghanistan, with India awarded gold on higher seeding after the match was washed out. The remaining men’s quarter-finals are scheduled for September 29, the semi-finals for October 1 and the medal matches for October 3, leaving little room in the knockout schedule for weather disruption.