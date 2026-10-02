Asiad 2026: India wins 3 boxing gold medals; Sujeet claims wrestling gold

India are enjoying a successful outing on Day 13 of the Asian Games as they added nine more medals to their kitty, including gold medals from Lovlina Borgohain, Parveen Hooda and Ankush Panghal in boxing, Ankita Bhakat, Kumkum Mohod and Kirti Sharma in the women’s team recurve archery event, and Sujeet Kumar in wrestling.

The five gold medals also helped India move to 5th position in the overall medal tally, with a total of 75 medals, including 15 gold, 25 silver and 35 bronze medals.

But how does India perform overall on October 2 in the Asian Games 2026 in Aichi-Nagoya? Take a look.

Boxing: India delivers hat-trick of gold India had three final bouts in boxing lined up on Friday, and they went on to clinch gold in all three events. The day started with Lovlina Borgohain defeating China's Bao in the final of the women's 75kg boxing event. Lovlina had the task cut out for her as, after winning the silver medal in the same event in the Hangzhou Asian Games, she found herself once again on the cusp of crossing the final hurdle. Lovlina accepted the challenge with both hands and was aggressive against Bao from the start. She won the first round 3-2 to take the early lead in the match. Bao tried to fight back in the second round, but Lovlina started to connect more and more jabs to win the second round 4-1. However, her overall lead shrunk to 2-0. In the third and final round, the Indian boxer went all out to secure the round and the bout by 5-0 to win her maiden Asian Games gold medal.

Lovlina also became the first Indian woman boxer since Mary Kom to win a gold medal in the continental event. However, her record was matched hours later when Parveen Hooda beat Chinese Taipei's Chen Nien-chin in the women's 65kg final by 3-2. The bout between Parveen and Chen was a roller-coaster ride for the fans as the Indian took a 5-0 lead in the first round, but the Chinese Taipei boxer fought back with a 5-0 win in the second round to level the score before the third round. Both boxers gave their all in the final round, but it was the Indian boxer who had the favour of three out of the five referees as she won the gold medal to join Lovlina and Mary Kom as the third Indian woman boxer with an Asian Games gold.

The final boxing bout of the day for India came in the men's 80kg event, where Ankush Panghal beat South Korea's Kim Min-seong to complete India's 3-0 sweep in the Asian Games 2026 boxing finals. ALSO READ: Asiad 2026: Parveen overcomes Chen in tense final to secure boxing gold Ankush was on top of the game from the start as he won all three rounds by a 4-1 margin to secure the match 4-0 and add one more gold medal to his name and to India's tally. Wrestling: Sujeet claims gold Sujeet Kalkal produced a stunning comeback to win the gold medal in the men's freestyle 65kg category at the Asian Games 2026, overcoming Uzbekistan's Kudiev in a thrilling final.

Sujeet found himself trailing 2-9 with just a minute and 40 seconds remaining in the bout, but the Indian wrestler refused to give up. He launched a series of takedowns, executing three in quick succession to dramatically close the gap. With Kudiev trying to run down the clock while holding a one-point advantage, Sujeet had one final opportunity. With just 11 seconds remaining, he completed another takedown to earn two points, taking his score to 10 and moving ahead of Kudiev's 9. The remarkable late surge sealed the gold for Sujeet, who completed one of the most dramatic comebacks of the Asian Games to become the men's freestyle 65kg champion.

India also have one more medal opportunity in wrestling later today when Dipanshi goes up against Zeinep in the bronze-medal match of the women's 50kg freestyle event. Two other wrestlers in action today, i.e., Priya and Rajat Ruhal, were eliminated after losing their Round of 16 bouts respectively. Archery: India secure one gold and two silver Archery has been one of the most successful events for India in the Asian Games 2026. The Indian archers did not disappoint their fans on Friday either as they added one gold and two silvers to the Indian tally in the recurve team events. India started the day with the women's team action. The archer trio of Ankita Bhakat, Kumkum Mohod and Kirti Sharma beat China in the semifinals before defeating defending champions South Korea in the final to secure the top-of-the-podium finish.

The next was the mixed team event, where Kumkum was in action alongside Dheeraj. The duo faced a tough challenge from Japan in the semifinals. However, Dheeraj and Kumkum kept their aim in the yellow in the later part of the match to book their place in the gold-medal bout. In the final, India, after trailing 0-4 after two sets, fought back hard to win the next set and reduce the points gap to 2-4. In the final set, both India and China scored 56 points each, which meant they would have to share points as India had to settle for silver with a fighting 3-5 loss.

The third and final archery event of the day was the men's team event, where India's Neeraj, Dheeraj and Yashdeep made short work of Iran in the semifinal to win the game 6-0 and book their place in the final against South Korea. However, the challenge of defending champions Korea proved way too much for India, who constantly recorded shots of 8 throughout the game, as Korea won the match 5-1, forcing India to settle for another silver. Sailing: Nethra adds to India’s sailing medals Sailing added two bronze medals to India’s tally at the Asian Games 2026, with Harshita Tomar and Shital Verma finishing third in the women’s skiff event, while Nethra Kumanan secured bronze in the women’s dinghy individual event.

India were awarded the bronze medal in the women’s skiff event after Harshita Tomar and Shital Verma were moved up to third place following China’s disqualification from two races. India had initially finished fourth after all the races were completed, but retrospective penalties against the Chinese team elevated Harshita and Shital to the bronze-medal position. Nethra Kumanan then secured another bronze for India in the women’s dinghy individual event. After a difficult first final race, Nethra produced a strong performance in the second to finish level on points with Hong Kong’s Stephanie Louise Norton. Nethra, however, claimed the bronze based on her better head-to-head results against Norton.

Sepaktakraw: India secure bronze in men’s quadrant event India’s men’s quadrant team secured the bronze medal in sepaktakraw after losing 0-2 to Japan in the semifinal. Malemnganba Singh Sorokhaibam, Ram Kumar Sharma, Bobby Kumar and Akash Yumnam went down 12-15, 13-15, while Lokhon Singh Elangbam and Tekong Arun served as substitutes. India had earlier defeated reigning men’s quadrant World Cup champions Myanmar in the group stage but could not progress to the final. The bronze marks India’s third medal in sepaktakraw at the Asian Games, following bronze medals in the men’s team regu event at the 2018 Jakarta Games and the women’s team regu event at the 2022 Hangzhou Games. The result also ensures India’s sepaktakraw contingent returns from the Asian Games with a medal.

Other results on Day 13 India’s athletes were also in action across several events on Day 13. In the women's quadrant, India lost to Thailand in the group stage and were eliminated from the semifinal race. In golf, India’s women’s team of Aditi Ashok, Pranavi Urs and Diksha Dagar stood second after the third round. Pranavi led the individual standings, while Diksha and Aditi were joint 18th. The men’s team of Veer Ahlawat, Saptak Talwar and Yuvraj Sandhu was sixth, with Veer 10th, Saptak 11th and Yuvraj 23rd individually. In taekwondo, Kashish Malik won her mixed individual virtual Round of 16 bout 2-0 but lost 1-2 in the quarterfinal. In men’s volleyball, India beat South Korea 3-1 in the fifth-to-eighth-place classification match.

In track cycling, Harshita Jakhar finished 12th after the first omnium scratch race, 11th in the second and 12th in the third. She finished 11th in the fourth race and 11th overall. Ronaldo Singh was eliminated after finishing fifth in his men’s keirin first-round heat. India’s Harshveer Singh Sekhon and Vishavjeet Singh finished eighth in the men’s madison final. In wrestling, Dipanshi lost to Yui Susaki by technical superiority in the women’s 50kg Round of 16. Rajat Ruhal lost 3-8 to Yedige Kassimbek in the men’s freestyle 125kg Round of 16, while Priya went down 1-6 to Aiperi Medet Kyzy in the women’s 76kg Round of 16.