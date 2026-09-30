Asiad 2026: India women equal world record to win compound archery gold

India’s women’s compound archery team of Chikitha Taniparthi, Prithika Pradeep and Jyothi Surekha Vennam equalled the world record with a 238-234 victory over China to retain their Asian Games title in Aichi-Nagoya on Wednesday.

The victory brought India their seventh gold medal of the 2026 Games. Jyothi claimed her fourth Asian Games gold, while Chikitha and Prithika won their first.

The emphatic finish followed a much closer semifinal, in which India edged South Korea 234-233. The defending champions improved their total by four points in the final, matching South Korea’s world, Asian and Asian Games record mark of 238 from Incheon in 2014.

Prithika and Jyothi deliver perfect scores Prithika and Jyothi scored 80 points apiece, with all eight arrows from each archer earning the maximum 10. Their combined 16 tens gave India the consistency to stay ahead even when China mounted a recovery. Chikitha contributed 78, with her two nines, in the second and third ends, accounting for India’s only dropped points. Overall, 22 of India’s 24 arrows scored 10, leaving the team just two points short of a perfect 240. Across the four ends, each comprising six arrows — two per archer — India scored 60, 59, 59 and 60. China’s corresponding scores were 58, 58, 60 and 58. India’s perfect opening and closing ends ultimately supplied the four-point winning margin.

India build early lead and finish strongly India began with three tens and repeated that effort in the second rotation to complete a perfect opening end. China’s first six arrows included two nines, leaving India ahead 60-58. Chikitha’s nine at the start of the second end was India’s first dropped point, but Prithika and Jyothi kept the lead intact with tens. All three Indians then scored tens with their second arrows of the end, taking the lead to 119-116 at halfway. China responded with a perfect 60 in the third end. Another nine from Chikitha meant India scored 59, reducing their lead to two points at 178-176. With six arrows remaining for each side, China were still close enough to threaten.

The decisive move came in the first rotation of the final end. China scored 10, nine and nine for 28, while Chikitha, Prithika and Jyothi all found the 10-ring. India’s lead doubled to four points, 208-204, with only three arrows left for each team. China finished with three tens to reach 234. India matched that closing effort, completing another perfect end to seal gold at 238. India withstand South Korea’s semifinal recovery The semifinal had presented a sterner test. South Korea’s team included 14-year-old Kang Yeonseo, who had earlier beaten Jyothi in the individual round of 16 with a perfect score of 150.

The teams were level at 59-59 after the opening end. India made the first significant move in the second, scoring another 59 while South Korea managed 56, establishing a three-point advantage at 118-115. South Korea then produced a perfect 60 in the third end. India’s 58 narrowed the gap to a single point, but the Indian trio remained ahead 176-175 going into the last six arrows. Both teams scored 29 in the opening rotation of the final end, leaving India ahead 205-204. South Korea added another 29 to finish on 233, meaning India needed 29 from their last three arrows to win outright.