Asiad 2026: Indian men's kabaddi team tops Group A to reach semifinals

Defending champions India stormed into the men's kabaddi semi-finals following a 3721 win over Chinese Taipei in their final Group A fixture here on Thursday.

The victory was India's fourth consecutive in the group stage, where the side earlier defeated South Korea, Japan and Bangladesh to sign off unbeaten and be assured of at least a bronze.

India dominated from the outset, taking a 23-11 lead at half-time before maintaining their advantage in the second half, which they won 1410. Check Asian Games 2026 latest news here Check Asian Games 2026 medal tally here

India collected 28 points through successful raids, three bonus points and six points from all-outs.