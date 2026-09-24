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Asiad 2026: Indian men's kabaddi team tops Group A to reach semifinals

Since kabaddi became an Asiad sport in 1990, the Indian men's team has won nine medals, including eight gold, maintaining an unparalleled dominance in the sport

Indian men's kabaddi team
Indian men's kabaddi team
Press Trust of India Nagoya
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 24 2026 | 12:06 PM IST
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Defending champions India stormed into the men's kabaddi semi-finals following a 3721 win over Chinese Taipei in their final Group A fixture here on Thursday.

The victory was India's fourth consecutive in the group stage, where the side earlier defeated South Korea, Japan and Bangladesh to sign off unbeaten and be assured of at least a bronze.

India dominated from the outset, taking a 23-11 lead at half-time before maintaining their advantage in the second half, which they won 1410. Check Asian Games 2026 latest news here Check Asian Games 2026 medal tally here

India collected 28 points through successful raids, three bonus points and six points from all-outs.

Since kabaddi became an Asiad sport in 1990, the Indian men's team has won nine medals, including eight gold, maintaining an unparalleled dominance in the sport.

The record streak of golds was only disrupted in 2018 when the side ended with a bronze.

The Indian women's team has also secured consecutive victories in the group stage, defeating Iran 3723 after beating Bangladesh in its opening match. The team will face host Japan in its next Group A fixture later in the day.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: Sep 24 2026 | 12:06 PM IST

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