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Asiad 2026: Indian shuttlers make winning start in individual events

Unnati defeated North Korea's Mi Song Yu 21-9 21-10 in a 30-minute contest to move into the second round

Unnati Hooda at the BWF World Championship 2026 round of 32 match against Canada's Michelle Li (Image credit: BAI)
Unnati Hooda (Image credit: BAI)
Press Trust of India Nagoya
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 25 2026 | 12:24 PM IST
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Indian shuttlers were off to a winning start in the Asian Games singles and doubles competitions with Unnati Hooda and the mixed pair of Tanisha Crasto and Dhruv Kapila registering facile victories in their first-round matches here on Friday.

Unnati defeated North Korea's Mi Song Yu 21-9 21-10 in a 30-minute contest to move into the second round. Check Asian Games 2026 latest news here Check Asian Games 2026 medal tally here

Tanisha and Dhruv got the better of Maldives' Nibal Ahmed and Aminath Nabeeha Abdul Razzaq 21-8 21-7 in a 21-minute clash to move ahead.

The Indians endured mixed results in the team events with the women's squad led by P V Sindhu failing to fetch a medal.

The men's team ended with a bronze, unable to better the silver claimed in the previous edition.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: Sep 25 2026 | 12:23 PM IST

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