Asiad 2026: Indian shuttlers make winning start in individual events

Indian shuttlers were off to a winning start in the Asian Games singles and doubles competitions with Unnati Hooda and the mixed pair of Tanisha Crasto and Dhruv Kapila registering facile victories in their first-round matches here on Friday.

Unnati defeated North Korea's Mi Song Yu 21-9 21-10 in a 30-minute contest to move into the second round. Check Asian Games 2026 latest news here Check Asian Games 2026 medal tally here

Tanisha and Dhruv got the better of Maldives' Nibal Ahmed and Aminath Nabeeha Abdul Razzaq 21-8 21-7 in a 21-minute clash to move ahead.

The Indians endured mixed results in the team events with the women's squad led by P V Sindhu failing to fetch a medal.