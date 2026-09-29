Asiad 2026: Indian women sweep Iran 3-0 to reach squash quarterfinals

The Indian women's squash team blanked Iran 3-0 in its last group-stage match to progress to the quarterfinals at the Asian Games here on Tuesday.

Starting the proceedings, Tanvi Khanna was declared the winner after her opponent Narges Soltani retired while trailing 5-11, 0-3 in the first singles.

Anahat Singh, who won a silver in the individual event, then saw off Fereshteh Eghtedari 3-0 (11-5, 11-4, 11-7) to give India an unassailable 2-0 lead. Check Asian Games 2026 latest news here Check Asian Games 2026 medal tally here

In the third singles, veteran Joshna Chinappa, who also won a bronze in the mixed doubles event, prevailed 3-0 (11-1, 11-3, 11-9) over Najmeh Boushehrizadeh to complete the 3-0 win.