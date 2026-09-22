Asiad 2026: Indian women team enter table tennis quarterfinals; men bow out

The Indian women's team moved to the quarterfinals of the table tennis competition at the Asian Games with a victory over Thailand, but the Indian men's team crashed out after a loss to South Korea in the round of 16 here on Tuesday.

At the Sky Hall here, the Indian women's team edged out Thailand 3-2 but the men's team was blanked 0-3, which was their second loss at the group stage following the opening match defeat to Ireland.

In the women's clash, Sreeja Akula was made to work hard by Thailand's Orawan Paranang with the Indian winning 3-2 (11-7, 11-1, 9-11, 6-11, 12-10) in the first match. Check Asian Games 2026 latest news here Check Asian Games 2026 medal tally here

The second match too went into five games as Yashaswini Ghorpade edged out her opponent Suthasini Sawettabut 3-2 (11-5, 5-11, 7-11, 11-9, 11-9). Diya Chitale, however, suffered a defeat to Jinnipa Sawettabut, losing to the Thai opponent 2-3 (7-11, 11-5, 11-7, 7-11, 11-13), with the scoreline reading 2-1 in India's favour. In the fourth match, Ghorpade brought India back with a dominant 3-0 (11-5, 11-8, 11-9) win over Paranang, while in the fifth, Sreeja bounced back to win three games and win her match against Suthasini 3-1 (9-11, 11-6, 12-10, 11-8). However, it was a disappointing outing for the Indian men's team which bowed out of the competition.