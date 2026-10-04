Asiad 2026: Individual squash silver fails to ease Abhay's disappointment

Abhay Singh returned from the Asian Games with two medals but little satisfaction, with the Indian squash player particularly disappointed by the men's team's bronze, which he felt was a missed opportunity to defend their gold from the last edition.

There were no garlands, no bands and no loud celebrations as Abhay made a quiet exit from the airport, his subdued mood reflecting his disappointment despite winning silver in the men's individual event.

"I think the result in the individual event was understandable considering the strength of the opponent. However, I am quite disappointed with the team event result," Abhay told PTI.

"I genuinely believe we had the depth and quality to win the gold medal, but that is not how sports work. Hopefully, we can come back stronger and do one better next time." The 28-year-old became only the second Indian man to win an individual squash medal at the Asian Games after Saurav Ghosal. "Being only the second Indian to achieve this does not matter much to me right now because it is still a silver medal. Until I win gold, there is unfinished business. India has never won a gold in this event before, and hopefully that can change the next time around." Indian squash players will now turn their attention to qualifying for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, where the sport is set to make its debut.