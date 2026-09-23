Asiad 2026: Jay Meena makes history with India's first soft tennis bronze

Jay Meena secured India's first ever soft tennis medal at the Asian Games, fetching a bronze after losing to Japan's Takuya Kurosaka in the men's singles semifinals here on Wednesday.

Playing in his third Asian Games, the 26-year-old Meena produced a spirited fightback after falling three games behind but could not sustain the momentum, losing 2-4 (3-5, 1-4, 1-4, 4-1, 6-4, 1-4) to Kurosaka in the 45-minute clash.

Meena, who hails from Madhya Pradesh's Dewas and is a 2022 National Games gold-medallist, struggled to find his rhythm early on as Kurosaka established an advantage, winning the first two games 5-3 and 4-1.

The Japanese player then moved further ahead by taking the third game 4-1, leaving Meena with little margin for error. With his medal assured but a place in the final at stake, Meena mounted a strong fightback. Check Asian Games 2026 latest news here Check Asian Games 2026 medal tally here He responded by taking the fourth game 4-1 and followed it up by edging a closely-contested fifth game 6-4 to reduce the deficit and keep his hopes of completing a remarkable comeback alive. However, Kurosaka regrouped in the sixth game and closed out the contest 4-1 to book his place in the final, while Meena had to settle for the bronze.