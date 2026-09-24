Asiad 2026: Joshna-Velavan through to mixed doubles quarterfinals

Veteran Joshna Chinappa and Velavan Senthilkumar advanced to the mixed doubles quarterfinals at the Asian Games after beating fellow Indians Suraj Chand and Shameena Riaz in straight games, here on Thursday.

The Asian Championships bronze-medal winning Indian pair defeated Suraj-Shameena 11-7 11-10 in the all-Indian last-16 clash.

The Indian duo will next face the Philippines' David Pelino and Jemyca Aribado in the quarterfinals on Friday. Check Asian Games 2026 latest news here Check Asian Games 2026 medal tally here

Later in the day, Tanvi Khanna will take on Singapore's Au Yeong Wai Yhann, while Anahat Singh will face Singapore's Au Yeong Wai Iynn in their respective women's singles pre-quarterfinals.