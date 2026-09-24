Home / Sports / Asian Games / News / Asiad 2026: Joshna-Velavan through to mixed doubles quarterfinals

Asiad 2026: Joshna-Velavan through to mixed doubles quarterfinals

The Asian Championships bronze-medal winning Indian pair defeated Suraj-Shameena 11-7 11-10 in the all-Indian last-16 clash

Joshna Chinappa, asian games, squash
India's Joshna Chinappa
Press Trust of India Nagoya
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 24 2026 | 12:18 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Veteran Joshna Chinappa and Velavan Senthilkumar advanced to the mixed doubles quarterfinals at the Asian Games after beating fellow Indians Suraj Chand and Shameena Riaz in straight games, here on Thursday.

The Asian Championships bronze-medal winning Indian pair defeated Suraj-Shameena 11-7 11-10 in the all-Indian last-16 clash.

The Indian duo will next face the Philippines' David Pelino and Jemyca Aribado in the quarterfinals on Friday. Check Asian Games 2026 latest news here Check Asian Games 2026 medal tally here

Later in the day, Tanvi Khanna will take on Singapore's Au Yeong Wai Yhann, while Anahat Singh will face Singapore's Au Yeong Wai Iynn in their respective women's singles pre-quarterfinals.

In the men's singles, Abhay Singh will face Sri Lanka's Ravindu Laksiri, while Veer Chotrani will take on Malaysia's Sanjay Jeeva.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

whatsappConnect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Asiad 2026: Roshibina says selection controversy was not because of her

Asiad 2026: India miss out on bronze in 10m air pistol team event

"No hardship can hold you back": Aakash Bhardwaj eyes Asiad glory

Asiad 2026: India kabaddi teams' full schedule, squads, match timings

Asiad 2026 Sept 24: India full schedule, medal events time, live streaming

Topics :Asian Games

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveAsian Games 2026 LIVEStocks to WatchHero MotoCorp Share PriceNSE Share PriceBank Bank strikeStock Market CrashNSE stock listingInsurance Stock Crash Today

First Published: Sep 24 2026 | 12:18 PM IST

Next Story